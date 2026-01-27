Carlos Alcaraz faces home home Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster quarter-final ( AFP via Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final as the last home hope in the singles takes on the world No 1 amid extreme heat in Melbourne.

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant form at the Australian Open as she ended the run of American teenager Iva Jovic, while Alexander Zverev saw off the challenge of Learner Tien to return to the semi-finals, where he will face either Alcaraz or De Minaur.

Coco Gauff meets Elina Svitolina for the chance to play world No 1 Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Australian Open title, which would complete the grand slam, and reach a first semi-final in Melbourne with a victory, while De Minaur aims to finally break through his own quarter-final curse.

The sixth seed will also have to overcome a 0-5 record against Alcaraz - but De Minaur will be cheered on by the home crowd as he dreams of becoming the first Australian man to win the Australian Open since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

