Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff – Wimbledon live: Spaniard resumes bid for famous hat-trick plus Norrie v Bellucci score

I am here to win - Carlos Alcaraz seeks third straight Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz is back on day five of Wimbledon 2025 as he resumes his bid for a famous hat-trick at SW19.

The Spaniard, rolling into the championships after his iconic French Open victory over Jannik Sinner, now faces Jan-Lennard Struff, with his US Open doubles partner Emma Raducanu due on Centre Court immediately afterward against No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Elsewhere in the men’s singles today, with British hopes dwindling, Cam Norrie will hope to build on an impressive win over Frances Tiafoe.

While Taylor Fritz, following two marathon matches so far against big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, continues his fine run on grass, after victory at Eastbourne, with a third round test against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.