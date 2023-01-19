Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis LIVE: Australian Open latest scores, updates and results
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as Murray takes on home favourite Kokkinakis in the second round
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray takes on home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round in Melbourne. Murray is looking to build on his sensational opening victory over Matteo Berrettini after the 35-year-old rolled back the years to claim a stunning five-set win against the 13th seed, his best result at a grand slam in half a decade.
Murray now faces the 26-year-old Australian Kokkinakis in what should be a lively encounter at the Margaret Court Arena. A former top-10 junior player, Kokkinakis’ promising career was disrupted by injury and he currently finds himself outside of the top 100, but he will have the backing of the home crowd as he looks to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.
Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, battled through against French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic suffered a hamstring injury and went off the court for treatment during the second set, while a heckler that the Serb described as “drunk out of his mind” also clearly affected him. But he ultimately prevailed 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-0 to record a 23rd straight win at the Australian Open.
Earlier, American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round. Brooksby squandered three match points in the third set but regained his composure to send Ruud packing in just under four hours on Rod Laver Arena. Dan Evans is also through after an ill-tempered win over Jeremy Chardy.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
Well, well. .Kokkinakis plays a loose couple of points and after Murray shows brilliant defence again to force the forehand error, he suddenly looks at three break points.
He needs to take one of these: but Kokkinakis hits the line with a forehand winner for the first, and Murray roars as the second slides past too.
And that’s just too good: Kokkinakis attacks Murray’s backhand and then comes up with a lovely touch at the net. Such a lovely shot.
Ace. That’s heartbreaking for Murray.
But Murray doesn’t give up. He flicks a nice forehand done the line and gets it back to deuce.
Kokkinakis gets the first-serve in, and then comes up with the flying forehand winner.
Another forehand onto the line from Kokkinakis - Murray gets it back, and it forces the rare mistake!
Back to deuce.
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-2 Thanasi Kokkinakis* - Kokkinakis breaks
Simply sublime from Kokkinakis, who blasts an opening forehand winner on the Murray serve. A backhand into the net from Murray sees him looking at 0-30, and the forehand long from Murray looks tired.
Three break points for Kokkinakis: and he takes it as a horrible forehand goes long from Murray.
That hard road back now looks even longer.
Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 0-1 Thanasi Kokkinakis
Kokkinakis plays a delightful dipped volley at 30-30, as Murray shrugs his shoulders. What can I do, he asks, and as Kokkinakis serves it out that answer is looking increasingly difficult to find.
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-7 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Kokkinakis wins the second set
There’s a long way back for Murray now. Kokkinakis’ level has not dropped at all.
Murray only made seven unforced errors in that set and gave very little away, but Kokkinakis has blasted his way through.
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!
Too good, again, from Kokkinakis. Murray’s defence is brilliant but Kokkinakis keeps calm and finds the forehand winner into the space. 2-5
Murray with the backhand dropshot slice, Kokkinakis races to the net - and finds the backhand pass! 2-6
Four set points: Murray saves the first with a forehand down the line, but two to come on the Kokkinakis serve... 3-6
Interesting... double fault from Kokkinakis... 4-6
But he responds with an ace down the middle! There’s the set!
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!
Back to the backhand duel on the opening point, Murray plays it well but then can’t finish it off at the net, as he skews the forehand volley! Kokkinakis with the early mini-break. 0-1
Kokkinakis then steps on the forehand - brutal power again from the Australian - Murray looks angry with something as he nets. 0-2
Ace from Kokkinakis. Too good. 0-3
A break off the netcord for Murray - he needed that, as he puts away the forehand volley. 1-3
Ace from Murray! Great timing. 2-3
And that’s excellent from Kokkinakis to get to the change of ends. He approaches the net and then stays cool to put away the volley. 2-4
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-6 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Tiebreak!
Now Kokkinakis has to serve to stay in the set. He starts off well with a forehand volley at the net, and then a two big first serves - solid from the Australian.
40-0, and Kokkinakis gets through to the tiebreak but planting a clever ball on the baseline.
Huge tiebreak to come next.
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray 4-6 6-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis*
Even by his standards, Murray’s determination has been put to the test here, but it’s starting to shine through. He steers a lovely backhand into the open court and the big swings from Kokkinakis are starting to turn into misses after so many hits. Murray holds to edge ahead in this second set.
Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 5-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis - Murray breaks!
A double fault from Kokkinakis - his first of the match! - on deuce sees Murray have a look at another break point!
And finally Kokkinakis misses! Murray hangs on, brilliant defence from the 35-year-old even as Kokkinakis hit the line, and then the Australian pushes wide!
He breaks back, his first break of the match, and after saving three set points!
Australian Open 2023: *Andy Murray 4-6 4-5 Thanasi Kokkinakis
After the attacks from Kokkinakis, the Australian finds his cool to deliver a first serve and forehand combination, taking the first two points of a crucial service game.
A backhand winner down the line from Murray gets him back into it at 30-15, but then Kokkinakis steps in well.
Two set points, for a two-set lead.
A chance: Murray draws Kokkinakis into the net, and the Australian can’t squeeze his way past.
Winner from Murray! Wow, that was clutch. He targets the Kokkinakis and blasts through with the forehand winner.
Deuce.
WINNER FROM MURRAY! Straight down the line off the Kokkinakis serve!
Break point now: insane defence from Murray, but Kokkinakis holds on, and then produces a brilliant forehand down the line!
Deuce - and a forehand winner down the line from Kokkinakis. He just isn’t missing.
Another set point: but Murray hangs in! A stunning drop shot is followed by a lob from Murray, as Kokkinakis nets!
What a game this is.
