✕ Close Andy Murray Denied Toilet Break During Five-Set Marathon

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray faces Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray is playing less than two days after the longest match of his career, which saw the 35-year-old complete an astonishing comeback at 4am to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis from two sets down and in five hours and 45 minutes.

Murray now faces a huge test of recovery after already clocking up more than 10 hours on court in his first two matches. Murray’s contest against the Spaniard Bautista Agut is a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at the Australian Open in 2019, where the former world No 1 suggested he was about to retire before deciding to undergo career-saving hip surgery.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is in action but the nine-time Australian Open champion looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all” ahead of his clash with Grigor Dimitrov.

Earlier, Dan Evans was overpowered by fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a straight-sets defeat. The Russian crunched 60 winners compared with only 22 unforced errors in a quality display to win 6-4 6-2 6-3 and leave Murray as the only British singles player remaining ahead of his meeting with Bautista Agut. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below