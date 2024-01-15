Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry as the 36-year-old looks to return to form on the grand slam stage.

Murray battled his way to thrilling five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne last year but was unable to build on those wins over the rest of the season, finishing the year in disappointing form.

The former world No 1 received a fairly kind draw when he landed the 30th seed Etcheverry, although another lengthy match could be in store for the three-time grand slam champion.

Murray and Etcheverry played twice last season at Indian Wells and in Basel, with each best-of-three sets match going the distance and reaching the three-hour mark. Murray won in Indian Wells before the Argentine Etcheverry got his revenge at the Swiss Indoors.

Murray, who will face Novak Djokovic if both players reach the third round, will be determined to avoid an early exit at the Australian Open. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

Murray faces Etcheverry on Monday afternoon Australian time, which is early on Monday in the UK. The pair are third on the Kia Arena after a women’s singles match between Storm Hunter and Sara Errani and a men’s singles match between Stan Wawrinka and Adrian Mannarino.

Hunter v Errani began at 12am GMT on Monday and the Australian qualifier wrapped up a straight-sets win in one hour and 29 minutes.

Wawrinka and Mannarino were on court just after 2am GMT and split the first two sets.

Wawrinka won a 60-minute third set and take the lead at 4:30 GMT.

In all likelihood, it could be closer to 6:00am GMT by the time Murray gets on court

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)