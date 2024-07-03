What time is Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon with brother Jamie?

Support truly

Andy Murray will play alongside side brother Jamie Murray in the men’s doubles on Centre Court as the two-time champion begins his emotional Wimbledon farewell.

Murray was forced to pull out of his final singles match at the Championships after ruling that he had not recovered from a back operation in time, but the 37-year-old wants to maximise his opportunities at his final Wimbledon before he retires.

He has taken wildcards to both the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie and the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu. The men’s doubles comes first on Thursday and the Murray brothers will take to Centre Court in the third match of the day. They will face Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

When will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

His match alongside brother Jamie will be the third on Centre Court on Thursday 4 July.

It will follow Novak Djokovic’s match against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley and then women’s World No 1 Iga Swiatek against Petra Martic.

With play starting at 1:30pm, Murray could expect to be on court at around 5pm - should Djokovic and Swiatek earn quick wins.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Thursday 4 July

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] v Petra Martic (CRO)

3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / John Peers (AUS) v

Andy Murray (GBR) / Jamie Murray (GBR)

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Katie Boulter (GBR) [32] v Harriet Dart (GBR)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Jack Draper (GBR) [28] v Cameron Norrie (GBR)

3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Marcos Giron (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7] v Arthur Fils (FRA)

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [10] v Robin Montgomery (USA)

3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] v Laura Siegemund (GER)

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Jaume Munar (ESP) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9]

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Xinyu Wang (CHN) v Jessica Pegula (USA) [5]

3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Danielle Collins (USA) [11] v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

4. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [11]

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Yafan Wang (CHN) v Madison Keys (USA) [12]

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] v Juncheng Shang (CHN)

3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Taylor Fritz (USA) [13] v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Not Before: 4:30pm

4. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [30]

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Daria Kasatkina [14] v Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Ben Shelton (USA) [14]

3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Holger Rune (DEN) [15] v Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Not Before: 5:30pm

4. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Elina Avanesyan v Liudmila Samsonova [15]

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25]

3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Diana Shnaider / Elena Vesnina v

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Clara Tauson (DEN)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR) v

Sara Errani (ITA) / Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [5]

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Magdalena Frech (POL) / Katarzyna Kawa (POL) v

Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) / Daniil Medvedev v

Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)

3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Emma Navarro (USA) / Diane Parry (FRA) v

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) / Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

4. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Alexander Erler (AUT) / Lucas Miedler (AUT) v

Neal Skupski (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [9]

5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Anna Blinkova / Mayar Sherif (EGY) v

Eri Hozumi (JPN) / Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Victor Cornea (ROU) / Fabian Marozsan (HUN) v

Andreas Mies (GER) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Luke Johnson (GBR) v

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [4]

3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Giuliana Olmos (MEX) / Alexandra Panova [13] v

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Ingrid Gamarra Martins (BRA) / Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v

Irina Khromacheva / Kamilla Rakhimova

5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) [6] v

Daniel Evans (GBR) / Henry Searle (GBR)

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) v

Demi Schuurs (NED) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) [6]

2. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) [7] v

Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)

3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Xiyu Wang (CHN) / Lin Zhu (CHN) v

Emily Appleton (GBR) / Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) / Nao Hibino (JPN) v

Tatjana Maria (GER) / Arantxa Rus (NED)

5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Alycia Parks (USA) v

Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE)

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] v Katie Volynets (USA)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Tomas Machac (CZE) v Roman Safiullin

3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Lucas Pouille (FRA)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Greet Minnen (BEL) / Heather Watson (GBR) v

Sofia Kenin (USA) / Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) [14]

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) / Tara Moore (GBR) v

Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [3]

2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) / Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) v

Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)

3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Fabrice Martin (FRA) / Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED)

4. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [1] v

Arthur Fils (FRA) / Ugo Humbert (FRA)

5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Magda Linette (POL) / Peyton Stearns (USA) v

Ana Bogdan (ROU) / Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Asia Muhammad (USA) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) [15] v

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) / Martina Trevisan (ITA)

2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Jay Clarke (GBR) / Marcus Willis (GBR) v

Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15]

3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] v

Rebeka Masarova (ESP) / Linda Noskova (CZE)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Amelia Rajecki (GBR) v

Timea Babos (HUN) / Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE) / Anna Siskova (CZE) v

Lauren Davis (USA) / Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL)

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] v

William Blumberg (USA) / Casper Ruud (NOR)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) [30] v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) [16] v

Oliver Crawford (GBR) / Kyle Edmund (GBR)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Katarzyna Piter (POL) / Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v

Clara Burel (FRA) / Camila Osorio (COL)

5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Christopher Eubanks (USA) / Evan King (USA) v

Liam Broady (GBR) / Billy Harris (GBR)

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [18] v Daria Saville (AUS)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [24]

3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Elise Mertens (BEL) [1] v

Alicia Barnett (GBR) / Freya Christie (GBR)

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [27]

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Camila Osorio (COL) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [20]

3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Anna Kalinskaya [17] v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

4. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Quentin Halys (FRA) v Karen Khachanov [21]

5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Tomas Machac (CZE) / Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v

Ariel Behar (URU) / Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Francisco Comesana (ARG) v Adam Walton (AUS)

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Daria Snigur (UKR) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13]

3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Caroline Garcia (FRA) [23] v Bernarda Pera (USA)

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [9]v

Daria Saville (AUS) / Yue Yuan (CHN)

5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Federico Coria (ARG) / Mariano Navone (ARG) v Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Nikola Mektic (CRO) [7]

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Paula Badosa (ESP) v Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Jule Niemeier (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21]

4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round

Coco Gauff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) [11] v

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) / Dayana Yastremska (UKR)