What time is Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon with brother Jamie?
Andy Murray and Jamie Murray will take to Centre Court for the men’s doubles
Andy Murray will play alongside side brother Jamie Murray in the men’s doubles on Centre Court as the two-time champion begins his emotional Wimbledon farewell.
Murray was forced to pull out of his final singles match at the Championships after ruling that he had not recovered from a back operation in time, but the 37-year-old wants to maximise his opportunities at his final Wimbledon before he retires.
He has taken wildcards to both the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie and the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu. The men’s doubles comes first on Thursday and the Murray brothers will take to Centre Court in the third match of the day. They will face Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.
When will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?
His match alongside brother Jamie will be the third on Centre Court on Thursday 4 July.
It will follow Novak Djokovic’s match against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley and then women’s World No 1 Iga Swiatek against Petra Martic.
With play starting at 1:30pm, Murray could expect to be on court at around 5pm - should Djokovic and Swiatek earn quick wins.
Wimbledon intended order of play - Thursday 4 July
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]
2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] v Petra Martic (CRO)
3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / John Peers (AUS) v
Andy Murray (GBR) / Jamie Murray (GBR)
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Katie Boulter (GBR) [32] v Harriet Dart (GBR)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Jack Draper (GBR) [28] v Cameron Norrie (GBR)
3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Marcos Giron (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7] v Arthur Fils (FRA)
2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Ons Jabeur (TUN) [10] v Robin Montgomery (USA)
3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] v Laura Siegemund (GER)
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Jaume Munar (ESP) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9]
2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Xinyu Wang (CHN) v Jessica Pegula (USA) [5]
3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Danielle Collins (USA) [11] v Dalma Galfi (HUN)
4. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [11]
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Yafan Wang (CHN) v Madison Keys (USA) [12]
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] v Juncheng Shang (CHN)
3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Taylor Fritz (USA) [13] v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Not Before: 4:30pm
4. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [30]
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Daria Kasatkina [14] v Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Ben Shelton (USA) [14]
3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Holger Rune (DEN) [15] v Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)
Not Before: 5:30pm
4. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Elina Avanesyan v Liudmila Samsonova [15]
COURT 4 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Luciano Darderi (ITA) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25]
3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Diana Shnaider / Elena Vesnina v
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Clara Tauson (DEN)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR) v
Sara Errani (ITA) / Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [5]
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024
INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY
COURT 5 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Magdalena Frech (POL) / Katarzyna Kawa (POL) v
Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Yifan Xu (CHN)
2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) / Daniil Medvedev v
Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)
3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Emma Navarro (USA) / Diane Parry (FRA) v
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) / Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
4. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Alexander Erler (AUT) / Lucas Miedler (AUT) v
Neal Skupski (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [9]
5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Anna Blinkova / Mayar Sherif (EGY) v
Eri Hozumi (JPN) / Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)
COURT 6 - 11:00AM
1. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Victor Cornea (ROU) / Fabian Marozsan (HUN) v
Andreas Mies (GER) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS)
2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Luke Johnson (GBR) v
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [4]
3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Giuliana Olmos (MEX) / Alexandra Panova [13] v
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Ingrid Gamarra Martins (BRA) / Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v
Irina Khromacheva / Kamilla Rakhimova
5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) [6] v
Daniel Evans (GBR) / Henry Searle (GBR)
COURT 7 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) v
Demi Schuurs (NED) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) [6]
2. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) [7] v
Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)
3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Xiyu Wang (CHN) / Lin Zhu (CHN) v
Emily Appleton (GBR) / Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) / Nao Hibino (JPN) v
Tatjana Maria (GER) / Arantxa Rus (NED)
5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Alycia Parks (USA) v
Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE)
COURT 8 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] v Katie Volynets (USA)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Tomas Machac (CZE) v Roman Safiullin
3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Lucas Pouille (FRA)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Greet Minnen (BEL) / Heather Watson (GBR) v
Sofia Kenin (USA) / Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) [14]
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024
INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY
COURT 9 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) / Tara Moore (GBR) v
Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [3]
2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) / Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) v
Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)
3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Fabrice Martin (FRA) / Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED)
4. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [1] v
Arthur Fils (FRA) / Ugo Humbert (FRA)
5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Magda Linette (POL) / Peyton Stearns (USA) v
Ana Bogdan (ROU) / Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
COURT 10 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Asia Muhammad (USA) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) [15] v
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) / Martina Trevisan (ITA)
2. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Jay Clarke (GBR) / Marcus Willis (GBR) v
Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15]
3. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] v
Rebeka Masarova (ESP) / Linda Noskova (CZE)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Amelia Rajecki (GBR) v
Timea Babos (HUN) / Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)
5. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE) / Anna Siskova (CZE) v
Lauren Davis (USA) / Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL)
COURT 11 - 11:00AM
1. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] v
William Blumberg (USA) / Casper Ruud (NOR)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) [30] v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) [16] v
Oliver Crawford (GBR) / Kyle Edmund (GBR)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Katarzyna Piter (POL) / Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v
Clara Burel (FRA) / Camila Osorio (COL)
5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Christopher Eubanks (USA) / Evan King (USA) v
Liam Broady (GBR) / Billy Harris (GBR)
COURT 14 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [18] v Daria Saville (AUS)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [24]
3. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Elise Mertens (BEL) [1] v
Alicia Barnett (GBR) / Freya Christie (GBR)
COURT 15 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [27]
2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Camila Osorio (COL) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [20]
3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Anna Kalinskaya [17] v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
4. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Quentin Halys (FRA) v Karen Khachanov [21]
5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Tomas Machac (CZE) / Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v
Ariel Behar (URU) / Adam Pavlasek (CZE)
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2024
INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 4 THURSDAY 4 JULY
COURT 16 - 11:00AM
1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Francisco Comesana (ARG) v Adam Walton (AUS)
2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Daria Snigur (UKR) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13]
3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Caroline Garcia (FRA) [23] v Bernarda Pera (USA)
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [9]v
Daria Saville (AUS) / Yue Yuan (CHN)
5. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round
Federico Coria (ARG) / Mariano Navone (ARG) v Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Nikola Mektic (CRO) [7]
COURT 17 - 11:00AM
1. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Paula Badosa (ESP) v Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
2. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)
3. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round
Jule Niemeier (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21]
4. Ladies’ Doubles - First Round
Coco Gauff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) [11] v
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) / Dayana Yastremska (UKR)
