Aryna Sabalenka powers to fourth straight Australian Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

The world number one won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 before losing a thriller to Madison Keys last year and she continued her excellent form in Melbourne with a 6-2 6-3 victory against Svitolina.

The Ukrainian was playing in her maiden semi-final here at the age of 31 and she will return to the top 10 next week for the first time since before the birth of daughter Skai in 2022, but she was overpowered by Sabalenka.

Continuing the stance of Ukrainian players since the invasion of their country four years ago not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players, Svitolina did not acknowledge Sabalenka at the end of the match, quickly walking off court after a final winner had flown past her.

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva had been booed after losing to Svitolina earlier in the tournament, with the crowd interpreting the lack of the traditional gesture as a snub from her, but here fans were told ahead of the contest how it would conclude.

Sabalenka is yet to drop a set, and she said: “I cannot believe that, that’s an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet. She’s such a tough opponent, just super happy to be through this tough match. I played great tennis.”

A head-to-head record of 5-1 in Sabalenka’s favour, with Svitolina’s only win coming nearly six years ago, told its own story, and the winner count was 29 to 12 in the top seed’s favour.

Svitolina, who was supported from courtside by husband Gael Monfils, could probably have done without the hindrance that umpire Louise Azemar Engzell called against Sabalenka at the start of the fourth game.

Engzell ruled that Sabalenka, who is known for her loud grunting, had called out after she had hit the ball, giving the point to Svitolina.

Sabalenka called for a video review but the original decision stood and, fuelled by apparent rage, the four-time grand slam singles champion promptly broke serve.

Her booming baseline game was landing more than missing and one of her very best zingers, a backhand fizzed cross-court, gave her a 19th winner and the first set.

Sabalenka’s only slight wobble came at the start of the second set when Svitolina won two games in a row, but the 27-year-old responded with five in a row and cemented her dominance of the women’s game by reaching an eighth slam final overall and fifth in the last six tournaments.