The Australian Open is underway with defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the action on the opening night on the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open last year after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final and the 36-year-old will be aiming to challenge for the ‘golden slam’ of all four majors and the Olympic gold medal this season.

The World No 1 will begin his Australian Open defence against a qualifier, the 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic, who has the mighty task of attempting to beat a player in Djokovic who has not lost in Melbourne since 2018.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, won her first grand slam title when she defeated Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open last year. The Belarusian, who is seeded second, behind Iga Swiatek, for her Australian Open defence, also opens her tournament against an 18-year-old qualifier in Germany’s Ella Seidel.

Britain’s Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch, however, with the British number two losing the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.

