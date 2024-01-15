Australian Open LIVE: Latest scores as Andy Murray faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry after Coco Gauff win
The Australian Open started on a Sunday for the first time as defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka opened their campaigns with contrasting wins
Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign this morning against Tomas Martin Etcheverry as the 36-year-old looks to return to form on the grand slam stage. Murray battled his way to thrilling five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne last year but was unable to build on those wins over the rest of the season, finishing the year in disappointing form.
The former world No 1 received a fairly kind draw when he landed the 30th seed Etcheverry, although another lengthy match could be in store for the three-time grand slam champion. Murray and Etcheverry played twice last season at Indian Wells and in Basel, with each best-of-three sets match going the distance and reaching the three-hour mark. Murray won in Indian Wells before the Argentine Etcheverry got his revenge at the Swiss Indoors.
Murray, who will face Novak Djokovic if both players reach the third round, will be determined to avoid an early exit with his former rival potentially on the horizon. Djokovic opened his title defence with a four-set win over 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday, while earlier on Monday there were first-round wins for US Open champion Coco Gauff and former Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out, however, after the seventh seed crashed to a 6-1 6-2 thumping by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE: Ben Shelton off to flying start
An impressive win for young American star Ben Shelton this morning, as the 21-year-old defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets (6-2 7-7 7-5).
Shelton reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last season but his stock has risen significantly since also making it to the US Open semi-finals last season.
He has a lot of grand slam rankings points to defend this year but has made a confident start against the tricky Spaniard.
Australian Open LIVE: Gauff hits out at ‘hideous’ cartoon
Coco Gauff has mocked a “hype post” created by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) as “hideous” as the US Open champion said the cartoon made her and her fellow American players look “so ugly”.
The social media post by the USTA depicted the seeded American players at this month’s Australian Open in the style of the Wild Thornberrys cartoon but was swiftly deleted as Gauff reacted in horror after seeing the image.
The US Open champion and world No 4 reacted to the social media post on her Instagram story and said it was the “worst thing I’ve ever seen”.
“Like a caricature artist decided to make [us] all look like hideous looking people,” Gauff said.
“The art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul.”
Coco Gauff hits out at ‘hideous’ cartoon of American players at Australian Open
Gauff and other US players such as Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe were drawn in the style of the Wild Thornberrys cartoon
Australian Open LIVE: Wawrinka takes third set
Stan the man!
Wawrinka has battled from a set down to lead Adrian Mannarino, the 20th seed, after breaking the Frenchman late in the third set.
Mannarino was also hit by cramps late in the third set - so Wawrinka will be hopefully of wrapping up the win from here.
Andy Murray is due on court after Wawrinka but a 60-minute third set means we are running behind schedule slightly.
When is Andy Murray’s match at Australian Open today?
Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Monday
Australian Open LIVE: Tsitsipas drops opening set to lucky loser
The second day of the Australian Open was supposed to stage the first-round meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, on paper a semi-final clash at a grand slam.
That was before Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open with a foot injury, with Tsitsipas now facing the lucky loser Zizou Bergs on the Rod Laver Arena.
And wouldn’t you just know it, Bergs has taken the opening set against last year’s runner-up, winning 7-5. Tsitsipas is a break up in the second set, however.
Australian Open LIVE: Medvedev through as Atmane retires
Daniil Medvedev faced a shock as French qualifier Terence Atmane won the opening set of their first-round match 7-5, before his opponent was hit by cramps midway through the second set and the match flipped on its head.
Atmane was eventually forced to retire but had battled on until dropping the third set and being broken early in the fourth, with Medvedev leading 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0.
The third seed joked that the information he had gathered on Atmane from players on the ATP Tour had proved inaccurate.
“He’s just coming to tour so I didn’t know much about him...,” he said.
“Everyone told me he had a better forehand than backhand. But if you look at the stats, he missed like three backhands. Thanks guys.”
Australian Open LIVE: Coco Gauff cruises through
Coco Gauff opened the second day’s play on the Rod Laver Arena and the US Open champion cruised to a 6-3 6-0 win against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Gauff was playing in her first grand slam match since she lifted the US Open trophy in September and raced away with victory after Schmiedlova caused some early problems.
Slovakian Schmiedlova twice retrieved breaks of serve early in the opening set, but Gauff reeled off nine games in a row to set up a second-round clash with fellow US player Caroline Dolehide.
Australian Open LIVE: Wimbledon champion stunned in shock upset
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open in the first round, crashing to a shock defeat to Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.
Vondrousova, the seventh seed, was thumped 6-1 6-2 by Yastremska. The Czech had missed the Adelaide International with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93.
Australian Open
Good morning
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open in today’s live blog
