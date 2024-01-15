✕ Close Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne's son at Australian Open

Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign this morning against Tomas Martin Etcheverry as the 36-year-old looks to return to form on the grand slam stage. Murray battled his way to thrilling five-set victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne last year but was unable to build on those wins over the rest of the season, finishing the year in disappointing form.

The former world No 1 received a fairly kind draw when he landed the 30th seed Etcheverry, although another lengthy match could be in store for the three-time grand slam champion. Murray and Etcheverry played twice last season at Indian Wells and in Basel, with each best-of-three sets match going the distance and reaching the three-hour mark. Murray won in Indian Wells before the Argentine Etcheverry got his revenge at the Swiss Indoors.

Murray, who will face Novak Djokovic if both players reach the third round, will be determined to avoid an early exit with his former rival potentially on the horizon. Djokovic opened his title defence with a four-set win over 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday, while earlier on Monday there were first-round wins for US Open champion Coco Gauff and former Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out, however, after the seventh seed crashed to a 6-1 6-2 thumping by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

