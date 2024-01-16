✕ Close Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne's son at Australian Open

The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.

Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.

The 21-year-old was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will hope to end Novak Djokovic’s winning run at the Australian Open and returns to Melbourne as a grand slam champion for the first time after missing the tournament due to injury in 2023. The Spaniard takes on veteran Richard Gasquet on Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier on Tuesday, world No 1 Iga Swiatek took down former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 6-2, while British No 1 Cameron Norrie had no problems as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets.

