Australian Open LIVE: Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers as Jack Draper and Katie Boulter in first-round action
Raducanu returns from an eight-month injury absence while Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are all in action on a busy day for the British players
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.
Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.
The 21-year-old was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz will hope to end Novak Djokovic’s winning run at the Australian Open and returns to Melbourne as a grand slam champion for the first time after missing the tournament due to injury in 2023. The Spaniard takes on veteran Richard Gasquet on Rod Laver Arena.
Earlier on Tuesday, world No 1 Iga Swiatek took down former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 6-2, while British No 1 Cameron Norrie had no problems as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets.
Australian Open LIVE - Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron
Eight games in a row for Jack Draper! It’s a repeat of the fourth set as Draper saves break point before breaking Giron in the very next game. The Brit leads 2-0 in the fifth-set decider.
Giron has hit back immediately, though, and has broken Draper to get the fifth set back on serve as the match enters a fourth hour.
Australian Open LIVE - Angelique Kerber beaten on comeback
Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber bowed out in the first round after a 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat by 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.
German Kerber, who was making her return to grand slam action for the first time since the 2022 US Open following a maternity break, faded in the third set as Collins raced over the finish line.
The American next faces world number one Iga Swiatek.
Australian Open LIVE - Jack Draper in fifth set decider
Jack Draper arrived at the Australian Open full of confidence after his run to the Auckland final but the writing was on the wall as Marcos Giron held two break points in the opening game of the fourth set, with the British player 2-1 down.
But Draper saved both and turned the fourth set around, winning 6-0 to force the decider. The fifth set is underway.
It’s been a tough day for Draper in the Melbourne heat - and the 21-year-old had to have his blood pressure taken earlier.
Australian Open LIVE - Carlos Alcaraz begins campaign
Carlos Alcaraz will hope to end Novak Djokovic’s winning run at the Australian Open and returns to Melbourne as a grand slam champion for the first time after missing the tournament due to injury in 2023. The Spaniard takes on veteran Richard Gasquet on Rod Laver Arena this morning - the night session will also stage a popcorn first-round tie between last season’s finalist Elena Rybakina and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova. Here’s what is coming up.
Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 15 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 8am
Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova
Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz
Margaret Court Arena
From 8am
Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer
Rebecca Marino vs Jessica Pegula
1573 Arena
Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers
Australian Open LIVE: Cameron Norrie eases through
Cameron Norrie dispelled injury worries to ease into the second round of the Australian Open.
The British number one pulled out of the ASB Classic in Auckland, the city where he grew up, last week ahead of his quarter-final because of a left wrist problem.
Norrie admitted he was concerned with so little time to recover but there were no causes for alarm in a 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory over Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas as he became the first British winner of the fortnight.
It was a kind draw for Norrie, although 81st-ranked Varillas did push Alexander Zverev to five sets in the first round here last year before going on to make the fourth round of the French Open.
Norrie looked a little tentative to start with but settled into a rhythm of lengthy baseline rallies and finally took his sixth opportunity to break serve in the fifth game.
The 19th seed took full control of the contest in the second set, finding more penetration on his groundstrokes and opening up a 5-1 lead.
Varillas fought back with three games in a row but Norrie served it out at the second time of asking and was untroubled in the third.
By Eleanor Crooks in Melbrourne
Australian Open LIVE: Swiatek overcomes Kenin
Iga Swiatek came through a testing opener in her hunt for a first Australian Open title as the world number one battled past 2020 champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2) 6-2 in sweltering heat on Rod Laver Arena.
Four years after Swiatek won the pair’s only previous meeting in the French Open final, the 22-year-old twice fought back from a break down to win the first set in a tie-break.
The four-times major champion had enjoyed a strong build-up to the year’s first grand slam, with five successive singles wins in Poland’s run to the United Cup mixed team event final, and she broke American Kenin for a 3-2 lead in the next set.
Kenin, who has battled injuries, illness and off-court issues in recent years, fought on bravely and had the opportunity to hit back but top seed Swiatek stretched her advantage and pulled away for victory.
“It wasn’t the easiest first round,” said Swiatek, who is now on a 17-match winning run after triumphs in Beijing and the WTA Finals last year as well as her United Cup heroics.
“I tried to find my rhythm, play the important points well in the opening set. I felt off in terms of the timing. For sure the temperature was higher than any match I’ve played here and I needed to adjust as the balls were flying in these conditions.”
Up next for Swiatek is 2022 finalist Danielle Collins, who beat former champion Angelique Kerber 6-2 3-6 6-1.
Reuters
Australian Open live
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning
Earlier on Tuesday, world No 1 Iga Swiatek took down former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 6-2, while British No 1 Cameron Norrie had no problems as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets.
