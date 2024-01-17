Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Alexei Popyrin after Ons Jabeur stunned by teenager Mirra Andreeva
Djokovic survived a scare as he began his title defence while Andreeva was ruthless was the teenager thrashed her idol Jabeur in just 54 minutes
Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday, but two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is out following a stunning defeat to the 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic survived a scare against the 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic as he opened his title defence on Sunday and now faces an opponent in Popyrin who will look to a similar aggressive game against the World No 1.
The pick of the women’s matches today was the meeting between Jabeur and teenager Andreeva, who says the Tunisian is her idol. But the 16-year-old was utterly ruthless as she raced to a 6-0 6-2 win in just 54 minutes.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is also in action today, while US Open champion Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner both cruised into the third round following straight-sets victories on Wednesday. Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE: No problems for De Minuar
Australian Alex de Minaur sealed a spot in the third round with a dominant 6-3 6-0 6-3 win over Italian Matteo Arnaldi.
De Minaur said he had a bit of added motivation after being part of the Australia squad that was beaten in the Davis Cup final by an Italy team featuring Arnaldi.
“It’s no secret it was heartbreaking to lose to Italy,” De Minaur said. “Today was a little bit of revenge for that loss.”
Australian Open LIVE: Sinner cruises through
Jannik Sinner continued his hot streak of form to race into the third round of the Australian Open for the third successive year with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong.
The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed, favoured by some as a potential champion at Melbourne Park after a stellar finish to last season, completely dominated the world number 161 under the closed roof on Margaret Court Arena.
Sinner, who banged down seven aces and 26 winners, faced not a single break point over the entire contest while winning an impressive 45% of his return points.
There were sympathetic cheers from the crowd when De Jong finally got on the scoreboard in the final set but Sinner was soon serving out to love to book a meeting with Daniel Elahi Galan or Sebastian Baez.
Australian Open LIVE: Gauff sets up all-American clash
World number four Coco Gauff battled through a difficult opening set and overcame issues with her first serve to beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (2) 6-2 in a rain-interrupted win.
Gauff faces another American next in Alycia Parks, who knocked out 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada, the 2021 US Open finalist.
Australian Open LIVE: Jabeur knocked out of Australian Open by 16-year-old
Teenage star Mirra Andreeva produced a stunning performance to demolish Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Australian Open for the loss of only two games.
The 16-year-old was devastated to lose in the girls’ singles final last year but quickly made an impression in the senior game with runs to the third round of the French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon.
Andreeva counts Jabeur as her idol but she was utterly ruthless under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, defeating the sixth seed and two-time Wimbledon finalist 6-0 6-2 in just 54 minutes.
Jabeur could only smile in astonishment at some of the shots Andreeva played, while she celebrated like an underdog when she finally won a game at the start of the second set.
She was unable to stall Andreeva for long, though, with the young Russian branding it the best match she has played.
“In the first set I played really amazing tennis, I didn’t expect that from myself,” said the teenager.
“I’m happy I played with Ons. It was one of my dreams to play against her, because I really like the way she plays. It meant a lot, this match that I won.
“She’s so nice. Now, after the match, she came to me, she wished me luck. I just know that she is who she is and she never changes.”
By Eleanor Crooks in Melbourne
Ons Jabeur knocked out of Australian Open by 16-year-old
The teenager, who reached the fourth round of last year’s Wimbledon, defeated her ‘idol’ 6-0 6-2 in just 54 minutes
Where can I watch Australian Open 2024?
Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.
Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more
The opening grand slam of the tennis season is packed full of storylines as the Australian Open gets underway
Good morning
Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday, but two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is out following a stunning defeat to the 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic survived a scare against the 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic as he opened his title defence on Sunday and now faces an opponent in Popyrin who will look to a similar aggressive game against the World No 1.
The pick of the women’s matches today was the meeting between Jabeur and teenager Andreeva, who says the Tunisian is her idol. But the 16-year-old was utterly ruthless as she raced to a 6-0 6-2 in just 54 minutes.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is also in action today, while US Open champion Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner both cruised into the third round following straight-sets victories on Wednesday. Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open in today’s blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies