Australian Open LIVE: Katie Boulter and Jack Draper in action before Emma Raducanu faces Yafan Wang
Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are the four Brits in second round action
Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are all in action in the Australian Open second round on Thursday on a busy day for the British players in Melbourne.
Raducanu made an impressive return to the grand slam stage on Tuesday as she defeated Shelby Rogers in straight sets and now takes on the world 94 Yafan Wang. The 21-year-old has not reached the third round of a major since winning the US Open, and would face Boulter if the British No 1 makes it past Qinwen Zheng, the 12th seed.
Draper is also back in action after his gruelling five-set win over Marcos Giron, which saw the 22-year-old throw up post-match due to “psychological stress” of the encounter. Draper now takes on 14th seed Tommy Paul, an opponent he defeated in Adelaide last week, after Norrie fought from two sets down to reach the third round.
The British No 1 staged a superb comeback in difficult conditions to beat Giulio Zeppieri, battling to a 3-6 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a clash with three-time grand slam finalist Casper Ruud.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
*Qinwen Zheng 6-3 Katie Boulter
Boulter is broken again, to 15, as her groundstrokes go haywire. In the end, a dominant first set from the Chinese player, taking it 6-3.
Can Boulter fight back?
Australian Open LIVE: Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper
Tommy Paul 6-2 3-6 6-3 2-0 Jack Draper*
A tough start to the fourth set for Draper as Paul takes the opening break. The American senses an opportunity and brings up two break points as he clips the net cord with a forehand pass.
It’s hard to argue against the fact that Draper looks to be fading physically after his five-set epic on Tuesday - and Paul gets the break as Draper puts a backhand into the net on the stretch.
Paul then races to a love hold.
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
Qinwen Zheng 5-3 Katie Boulter*
Zheng holds to 15. Confident and efficient from the back of the court, she’s now just a game away from the opening set.
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
*Qinwen Zheng 4-3 Katie Boulter
A break apiece, including a gutsy hold from the Brit amid challenging conditions under the late-evening Melbourne sun.
Crucially, Boulter remains within reach of the 12th seed on the scoreboard!
Australian Open LIVE: Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper
Tommy Paul 6-2 3-6 6-3 Jack Draper*
Paul gets it down behind serve and for the second match in a row, Draper will have to come from two sets to one down if he is to keep his Australian Open bid alive. Draper was unable to do enough there against the Paul serve and one poor game cost the 22-year-old.
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
*Qinwen Zheng 3-2 Katie Boulter
Ah that will be really disappointing for the Brit - she’s broken to 15, and out of nothing seemingly loses her rhythm!
Zheng has the break back... to the delight of a fairly big legion of Chinese fans on 1573 Arena. Well, certainly bigger than the British contingent it seems...
Australian Open LIVE: Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper
*Tommy Paul 6-2 3-6 5-3 Jack Draper
Draper hangs on. The Brit saves three set points against Paul to force the American to serve it out. Draper caught the line with a booming forehand winner on 15-40, inches away from losing the set, but holds to ask the question of the 14th seed.
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
Qinwen Zheng 2-2 Katie Boulter*
Boulter breaks to love!
The wind is playing a role here - Zheng with a few wild errors and a double fault, before the Brit seals the break-back with a lovely cushioned volley at the net!
All-square...
Australian Open LIVE: Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper
Tommy Paul 6-2 3-6 5-2 Jack Draper*
A double fault from Paul gets Draper an opening on Paul’s next service game - Draper then digs into the rally and brings up 15-30. Draper looks up to the sky as he drifts a backhand long then swipes his racket in disgust as he nets on the forehand.
The 22-year-old is getting frustrated and Paul moves a game away from the third as Draper goes long on the backhand.
Australian Open LIVE: Qinwen Zheng vs Katie Boulter
*Qinwen Zheng 2-1 Katie Boulter
Zheng just about holds after the game goes to deuce, but Boulter gets on the board with a confident hold to 15.
She trails by a break early on...
