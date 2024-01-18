✕ Close Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne's son at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are all in action in the Australian Open second round on Thursday on a busy day for the British players in Melbourne.

Raducanu made an impressive return to the grand slam stage on Tuesday as she defeated Shelby Rogers in straight sets and now takes on the world 94 Yafan Wang. The 21-year-old has not reached the third round of a major since winning the US Open, and would face Boulter if the British No 1 makes it past Qinwen Zheng, the 12th seed.

Draper is also back in action after his gruelling five-set win over Marcos Giron, which saw the 22-year-old throw up post-match due to “psychological stress” of the encounter. Draper now takes on 14th seed Tommy Paul, an opponent he defeated in Adelaide last week, after Norrie fought from two sets down to reach the third round.

The British No 1 staged a superb comeback in difficult conditions to beat Giulio Zeppieri, battling to a 3-6 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a clash with three-time grand slam finalist Casper Ruud.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below