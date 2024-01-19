Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic in third round action as Coco Gauff progresses
Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are all in third-round action on Friday at Melbourne Park
Novak Djokovic is back in action on his favourite court as players bid to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles.
Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina on Rod Laver Arena, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one. The players are due on court at 8am (GMT).
Elsewhere, defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0, before Tsurenko spoke out in support of her homeland in the ongoing war after refusing to shake the Belarusian’s hand.
Coco Gauff also comfortably progressed, while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is also through to round four. In the men’s, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz all triumphed earlier on Friday. Home hero Alex de Minaur will also be in third-round action under the lights on John Cain Arena and Sebastian Korda plays Andrey Rublev in one of the day’s most intriguing matches.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Australian Open LIVE: Adrian Mannarino vs Ben Shelton latest score
Mannarino took the first set 7-6(4) against Shelton on Kia Arena.
Novak Djokovic is out on the Rod Laver Arena
The ten-time champion is out for this third round match against Argentine 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry!
Djokovic has been taken to four sets in his last two sets - will today be more comfortable?
The only singles match currently on court is between 20th seed Adrian Mannarino and 16th seed Ben Shelton.
It’s 6-6 in the first set at the moment on the Kia Arena.
Australian Open LIVE: Women’s singles results
Here are the results from the women’s singles earlier in the day:
A. Sabalenka (2) beat L. Tsurenko (28) 6-0 6-0
C. Gauff (4) beat A. Parks 6-0 6-2
M. Kostyuk beat E. Avanesyan 2-6 6-4 6-4
M. Andreeva beat D. Parry 1-6 6-1 7-6(6)
A. Anisimova beat P. Badosa 7-5 6-4
M. Frech beat A. Zakharova 4-6 7-5 6-4
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko fails to shake hand of Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka: ‘They’re part of that war machine’
Aryna Sabalenka handed Lesia Tsurenko the dreaded double bagel at the Australian Open – but the scoreline did not bother the Ukrainian.
The defending champion’s 6-0 6-0 victory means she has cruised through to the fourth round in Melbourne for the loss of only six games.
At the end of the match there was no handshake, as has been standard between Ukrainian players and those from Russia and Belarus since the start of the war nearly two years ago, although the pair did both put their hands up to acknowledge each other.
“It’s very hard for me,” Tsurenko told reporters about going up against Russian and Belarusian players.

‘They’re part of that war machine’: Tsurenko fails to shake hand of Sabalenka
Tsurenko feels that tennis has forgotten about the war in Ukraine after her 6-0 6-0 defeat in Melbourne
Australian Open LIVE: Men’s singles results
Here are the results from the men’s singles earlier in the day:
J. Sinner (4) beats S. Baez (20) 6-0 6-1 6-3
T. Fritz (12) beats F. Maroszan 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2
S. Tsitsipas (7) beats L. Van Assche 6-3 6-0 6-4
K. Khachanov beats T. Machac 6-4 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5)
Australian Open order of play – Friday 19 January
(All times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 8am
Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry
Storm Hunter vs Barbora Krejcikova
Margaret Court Arena
From 8am
Maria Timofeeva vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
John Cain Arena
From 8am
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli
Australian Open: Emma Raducanu regrets ‘one-off’ as defeat shows promise
It was a three-set, three-hour marathon with a distinct trilogy of chapters. The ending was cruel, as Emma Raducanu battled a stomach bug and fought to stop herself from throwing up on court in a gruelling 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat to China’s Yafan Wang at the Australian Open.
After feeling “weak” and “nauseous”, Raducanu faded at the start of the third but showed grit to battle back when others may have quit. Playing in just her fourth match after eight months out, Raducanu was encouraged by what she showed, rueful that she was struck by illness ahead of her second-round match, and hopeful it was only a “one-off”.
Emma Raducanu regrets ‘one-off’ as Australian Open defeat shows promise
The 21-year-old revealed she was struggling with a stomach bug during a gruelling 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat to China’s Yafan Wang in the second round
Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic in action this morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day six of the Australian Open from Melbourne!
Novak Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina in the third round on Rod Laver Arena, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one.
We can expect Djokovic on court around 8am (GMT) - but first, let’s get you updated with some earlier results from Melbourne Park!
