British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Norrie, the 19th seed, takes on 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16, with the pair scheduled to be on court around 6am (GMT) on John Cain Arena. Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz spent just 66 minutes out on court as wildcard Juncheng Shang retired while 6-1 6-1 1-0 down against the second seed. Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the best of the men’s night matches.

On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic. Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, was defeated by Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out by debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: