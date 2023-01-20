✕ Close 4:05 AM FINISH!! Murray's epic 5-set comeback

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.

It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to beat 10th seed Madison Keys 1-6 6-2 6-1 and reach the fourth round.

It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament. Andy Murray staged an incredible comeback to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.