Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.
It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to beat 10th seed Madison Keys 1-6 6-2 6-1 and reach the fourth round.
It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament. Andy Murray staged an incredible comeback to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.
Here we go, the final match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. Daniil Medvedev has made an assured start to his Australian Open campaign, as he looks to reach a third straight final in Melbourne, but faces his toughest test yet against Sebastian Korda.
The big-serving American is in form after reaching the Adelaide final, where he had a match point against Novak Djokovic before losing in three sets.
Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!
What a performance from Victoria Azarenka! The 33-year-old turns the match around to defeat the in-form Madison Keys, and the two-time Australian Open champion gets through to the second week.
Keys had not lost a match this year and came out firing, but Azarenka used all of her experience to find her rhythm. She will face either Maria Sakkari or Lin Zhu in the fourth round.
Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 Frances Tiafoe
It’s a long way back for US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe, as well. The American now finds himself two sets down to Karen Khachanov as the Russian turns it around in the second.
Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 0-5 Victoria Azarenka
This is vintage from Azarenka! The Australian Open champion from 2011 and 2012 soars into a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, using the angles well to force Keys into the forehand error. She has won eight games in a row now, and Keys is in real danger.
Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 0-3 Victoria Azarenka
Azarenka uses all of her experience to take control of the the deciding set, breaking Keys’ serve and storming into a 3-0 lead in just 14 minutes. The 33-year-old pushes Keys back onto her backhand, and the American nets.
Jessica Pegula is oozing confidence at the Australian Open with the belief that she can beat anybody. Pegula cruised into the fourth round with a 6-0 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk after similarly impressive straight-sets victories against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Jaqueline Cristian earlier in the week to stay on course to claim her maiden grand slam crown.
She also dismantled top-ranked Iga Swiatek and left the Pole in a flood of tears during the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament which the Americans won.
“I definitely played very well against Iga,” Pegula told reporters. “I’ve also played a lot of great matches this week, as well. I’ve backed up my level. I think I can beat anybody.
“But again, in the moment, under pressure, with nerves, on a different stage, depending on the conditions that day or how they’re playing as well, that can always change and shift throughout a match.
“But, yeah, I feel very confident that my game is at a very, very high level right now.”
Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe are looking to keep the American party going in Melbourne.
After Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the fourth round this morning, Keys is looking to join them and made a good start to take the first set 6-1 against Victoria Azarenka.
But the two-time Australian Open champion has hit back to the second set 6-2, so we’re heading for a decider on the Rod Laver Arena.
Meanwhile, Tiafoe lost the first set Karen Khachanov and was a break down to the Russian in the second. But Tiafoe has now responded and is a break up. Good match there.
Australian Open 2023: Craig Tiley defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has responded to criticism from Andy Murray after his marathon contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4am, insisting there is “no need” to alter the tournament schedule despite the third latest match in tennis history.
Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Kokkinakis in an epic battle on Thursday, in what was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career at five hours and 45 minutes. However, the fact that the match did not start until after 10pm in Melbourne and then continued into the early hours was criticised by Murray, who called the situation a “farce” despite his victory.
The late-night finish was also criticised by Martina Navratilova, who tweeted: “No other sport does this. It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather and starting times or cut-off times for matches.”
But Australian Open tournament director Tiley said organisers “don’t have many options” as they look to complete the schedule within 14 days. The opening days of the grand slam had been disrupted by heat and rain.
“You would expect from 7pm to 12pm (the evening session) in that five-hour window, you would get two matches,” Tiley said. “We also have to protect the matches. If you just put one match at night and there’s an injury, you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters.
“At this point there is no need to alter the schedule,” he added. “We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year, we’ve had long matches before, at this point we’ve got to fit the matches into the 14 days so you don’t have many options.”
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie crashes out after five-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka
Cameron Norrie’s hopes of reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time ended with a five-set loss to Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.
The British number one struggled initially in breezy conditions but looked to be on the right path when he opened up a two sets to one lead.
But 21-year-old Lehecka, ranked 71 in the world, battled back to take the second and Norrie took a medical timeout for treatment to his left knee early in the fifth set before falling to a 6-7 (8) 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-4 defeat.
It will be a big disappointment for Norrie, who beat Lehecka on his way to the final of the ATP tournament in his home town of Auckland last week and had started the season by defeating Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.
In hindsight, Norrie may feel he played a little too much in the build-up, and he was not able to find the same form here that he showed in Sydney.
Czech tennis has largely been about a remarkable production line of female talent but Lehecka is one of a cohort of young men hoping to emulate the success of Tomas Berdych.
Report by Eleanor Crooks
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 Jiri Lehecka - Game, set and match!
Jiri Lehecka had not won a match in the main draw of a grand slam in four previous attempts, but the 21-year-old is now through to the fourth round after stunning the 11th seed Norrie. Lehecka lost to Norrie in three close sets at the ATP tournament in Auckland last week.
Here he is: “It’s nothing I’m not used to,” he laughs. “I’m used to these types of matches and I knew that I could finally beat him. It was a great match. Cam is playing incredibly and I enjoyed that a lot.
“It’s tough to say because to find tactics on him is so tough. I learned to not give up, to fight for every ball, to grind, and I’m happy I’m through.
“I feel amazing. I feel ready for the next round. Last year was tough, playing four grand slams and never going through the first round. I knew I could play and I knew I could beat this guy. This is not the end.”
