Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have the chance to win a first grand slam title and both are in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.
Pegula is the firm favourite to win her first grand slam title with Iga Swiatek now out in the women’s draw, and the American continues her campaign against Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach her first semi-final at Melbourne Park since she won her last title in 2012. The winner will face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after the Wimbledon champion defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest.
Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.
Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka wins the opening set!
And suddenly the momentum swings again! Pegula drops a set for the first time this tournament as Azarenka gets ahead. I think she had learned from the four set points she had missed and went more aggressive on the Pegula serve. Azarenka reestablished control of the rallies and put the pressure on Pegula. It was the story of the first set, but there are enough signs there that Pegula can hit back in the second set.
Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-5 Victoria Azarenka - Pegula breaks!
Two more set points quickly come Azarenka’s way - after she fires a brilliant forehand winner down the line and Pegula concedes a cheap point by going long.
Pegula responds well in a rare example of her power taking over, leading to the forehand winner - and the American saves the second too by stepping into the baseline and powering a driven forehand past Azarenka.
This is much better from Pegula and Azarenka then throws in a double fault! Brilliant again from Pegula - that’s three rallies in a row that she’s taken charge of - and as Azarenka clips the netcord the American takes the break!
Back level.
Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 3-5 Victoria Azarenka*
Pegula has yet to drop a set all tournament and errors from the American leads to set two points at 15-40. Azarenka misfires on three consecutive returns and Pegula is able to get out of it as Azarenka again goes long.
Pegula, for now, fights on in this opening set but Azarenka will serve for it next.
Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 2-5 Victoria Azarenka
Pegula is starting to look agitated as he motions to her box. “I don’t know what to do,” she saus. “The ball is not going anywhere!”
Azarenka moves to 40-15 but Pegula then snaps at a forehand winner down the line, and when Azarenka goes long on the backhand it gets her to deuce.
Azarenka produces a brilliant forehand winner stepping inside the baseline and seems to be set for the hold, but Pegula mixes it up with a lovely backhand return.
Azarenka nets and another error brings up Pegula’s first break point. Azarenka saves it well and from there, sticks to her game to take an important hold.
Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 2-4 Victoria Azarenka*
Azarenka moves in well to pick up a volley at the net but Pegula, moving better now and starting to crate some angles, takes the hold.
Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 1-4 Victoria Azarenka
Suddenly Azarenka is not having it all her own way. She hits long on the backhand under no pressure as Pegula gets to deuce on the 33-year-old’s serve. Pegula is trying desperately to create some angles, but Azarenka steers a stunning backhand crosscourt. Pegula looks to attack the second serve but nets.
Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 1-3 Victoria Azarenka*
And Pegula does, at last, get the hold. After saving six break points that could be a big moment in this opening set.
Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka
This is sublime from Azarenka. She arrows a crosscourt forehand winner into the corner to move to 15-40 on the Pegula serve and bring up two points for a double break. Pegula saves them with two good first serves but she continues to confound Pegula from the baseline rallies to set up another.
Pegula moves in on the backhand slice from Azarenka to save the third, and has to do so again on the fourth to save with a flying forehand winner.
This is a long game but you can tell Pegula is starting to build some confidence, despite the slew of break point opportunities Azarenka is getting.
Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka
This has been a brilliant start from Azarenka, who is taking charge of the rallies and asking Pegula to to hit for the lines from uncomfortable positions. Very impressive so far from the 33-year-old.
Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 0-2 Victoria Azarenka*
Azarenka has put Pegula on the backfoot to start this match. The American pulls out a sublime backhand pass on the run but Azarenka puts the pressure on at 30-30. Pegula steers wide and Azarenka continues to attack with deep balls to the baseline to force the opening break.
