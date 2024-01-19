✕ Close Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne's son at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is back in action on his favourite court as players bid to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles.

Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina on Rod Laver Arena, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one.

Elsewhere, defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0, before Tsurenko spoke out in support of her homeland in the ongoing war after refusing to shake the Belarusian’s hand.

Coco Gauff also comfortably progressed, while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is also through to round four. In the men’s, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz all triumphed earlier on Friday. Home hero Alex de Minaur will also be in third-round action under the lights on John Cain Arena and Sebastian Korda plays Andrey Rublev in one of the day’s most intriguing matches.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below