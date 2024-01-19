Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Tomas Etcheverry plus latest scores and results
Djokovic is in third-round action on Friday at Melbourne Park as he takes on Argentina’s 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry
Novak Djokovic is back in action on his favourite court as players bid to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles.
Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina on Rod Laver Arena, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one.
Elsewhere, defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka thrashed Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0, before Tsurenko spoke out in support of her homeland in the ongoing war after refusing to shake the Belarusian’s hand.
Coco Gauff also comfortably progressed, while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is also through to round four. In the men’s, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz all triumphed earlier on Friday. Home hero Alex de Minaur will also be in third-round action under the lights on John Cain Arena and Sebastian Korda plays Andrey Rublev in one of the day’s most intriguing matches.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below
Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 3-2 Tomas Etcheverry*
All the tricks of the trade from Novak Djokovic - a hold to leave, sealed with a brilliant drop shot which lures Etcheverry in, only for Djokovic to calmly hit the ball then in the open court!
He’s on top form tonight is the 10-time champion.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 2-2 Tomas Etcheverry
Big hold from Etcheverry!
He’s clinging on - in these long rallies and on the scoreboard - but he holds to 30, with Djokovic just sending a forehand wide.
Two apiece in the third.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur update
The Aussie No 1 is two sets up, 6-3 6-3, against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli.
As for Mannarino-Shelton, it’s 7-6, 1-6, 5-6 on serve. Good match over on the Kia Arena.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 2-1 Tomas Etcheverry*
Djokovic receives a time violation ahead of serving at 30-15, but hits a booming serve down the T.
A lovely drop-shot then gives him the game.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 1-1 Tomas Etcheverry
A hold apiece to start the third - a relief for Etcheverry after he was stretched to deuce.
Can the Argentine do anything different here? A bit of variety with his shots would, perhaps, help - little in the way of net play, slices or drop shots from Etcheverry.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 Tomas Etcheverry
What a tremendous game from Novak Djokovic - and he wins the second set!
His level is so so good right now - he gets to 0-40 with his whole arsenal of shots on display and even though Etcheverry recovers to 30-40, a wild forehand from the Argentine means it’s two sets to love for Djokovic.
And it’s some way back from Etcheverry, who isn’t even playing that badly!
Novak Djokovic 6-3 5-3 Tomas Etcheverry*
An altogether more comfortable service hold for Djokovic, sealed with a forehand winner down the line.
Just a game away from the second set now is the world No 1.
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-3 Tomas Etcheverry
The biggest credit you can give to Etcheverry is that he’s staying in touch.
Djokovic plays a ridiculous backhand down the line on the slide to stay in the game, but at 40-30, Djokovic goes just long on return.
Still just a break in it.
Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-2 Tomas Etcheverry*
A sniff for Etcheverry at 15-30, but he dumps a backhand into the net.
Djokovic then holds, relatively comfortably as Etcheverry goes astray with his groundstrokes, but is still muttering to himself angrily.
The quest for perfection is seemingly never-ending!
*Novak Djokovic 6-3 3-2 Tomas Etcheverry
Etcheverry takes his ace count up to six as he holds to love.
Can he make any inroads on the Djokovic serve, though?
