Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic responds to apology over ‘offensive’ comments ahead of Carlos Alcaraz clash
Djokovic will play Alcaraz on Tuesday but a dispute with an Australian broadcaster has caught the headlines
Novak Djokovic has “acknowledged” an apology from Australian TV presenter Tony Jones as “insulting and offensive” comments towards the Serbian caused a storm ahead of his blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Jones publicly apologised to Djokovic and Serbian tennis fans after chanting: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out” before his third-round match against Jiri Lehacka.
Djokovic subsequently boycotted his post-match interview, although the 37-year-old has since turned his attentions to facing Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday after Jones apologised on air and Channel Nine released a statement.
“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested," a statement from Tennis Australia said. “He is is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”
Elsewhere at the Australian Open, home favourite Alex De Minaur bids for the quarter-finals against highly-rated American Alex Michelsen, while there were wins for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.
Follow all of the latest news and scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below:
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz clash
As Novak Djokovic puts all his focus towards beating Carlos Alcaraz, the 37-year-old expects another “big battle” against his young rival.
“That has been the case in most of our matches where we faced each other,” Djokovic said. “Maybe just couple time it was quite one-sided; Wimbledon finals last year, he was the dominant force on the court, I had a really good match against him in the World Tour Finals in 2023.
“Other than that, we had some long battles, long exchanges. It reminds me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court.
“He's very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic player. Great to watch; not that great to play against.”
Australian Open: Alex de Minaur takes opening set
Alex de Minaur has made the perfect start on Rod Laver Arena and wins the opening set 6-0 against Alex Michelsen.
The Australian Open home favourite is bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, after three successive fourth-round exits.
If he manages, De Minaur would also have reached the quarter-finals at the last four grand slams in a row, but his goal is making a first grand slam semi-final.
Iga Swiatek storms through to quarter-finals with win over Eva Lys
Iga Swiatek was once again in ruthless form as the second seed thrashed the lucky loser Eva Lys 6-0 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2022.
Swiatek has dropped just 11 games this tournament and only two in her last two matches, following another 6-1 6-0 win over Emma Raducanu.
And Swiatek, who suffered early exits at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, believes there is still more to come.
"I'm still 23 years old, so there is a lot to improve always. I don't feel like I'm in my peak yet but matches like that definitely give me confidence. I feel like I'm playing a good game.
"Usually I don't feel comfortable with my game at the Australian Open, but this year it is a bit better. I'm just enjoying being on the court and off the court as well because I definitely have a good time here. Hopefully it's going to last even longer.
Monfils retires to bring unfortunate end to record-breaking run
Record-breaking Gael Monfils retired from his Australian Open fourth round match against young American Ben Shelton, as the 38-year-old’s epic run in Melbourne came to an unfortunate end.
An ailing Monfils received a standing ovation as he left the court after trailing 6-7 7-6 6-7 1-0 early in the fourth set. The Frenchman, who last week became the oldest player to win an ATP tour title, had nothing left to give and struggled with a back injury after being dragged into a three-hour battle by the big-serving Shelton.
Monfils had rolled back the years at the Australian Open with his victories over fourth seed Taylor Fritz, Daniel Altmaier and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to become the oldest man to reach the fourth round in Melbourne since Roger Federer. He had also won eight matches in a row, following his surprise title in Auckland.
Monfils and Shelton smiled as they shook hands at the net and the 22-year-old was complimentary of the veteran’s efforts in the match.
Gael Monfils retires to bring unfortunate end to record-breaking Australian Open run
Monfils was struggling with a back injury at the start of the fourth set as Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina extends winning streak against Russian players
Elina Svitolina was happy to bring some light to Ukraine with her victory over Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Svitolina, who has refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents after matches since the start of the war nearly three years ago, recovered from a poor start to win 6-4 6-1 and reach her 12th grand slam quarter-final.
“This fighting spirit that I have is completely Ukrainian spirit that I try to show, that I try to represent, as well,” she said.
“Especially now these days in very difficult days for Ukraine. It’s almost been three years that the war is ongoing. Of course, it’s on a daily basis a very heavy rucksack that all Ukrainians have on their backs.
“For me to find a way to win matches, to find a way to bring a little light, a little win for Ukrainian people, is something that I feel I am responsible of. To bring the fight is the least that I can do.
“I feel like sometimes people, they forget that there’s still the war, that we still need help. Just for me, it’s very important to show the resilience, to show that I’m here to fight no matter what.”
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina extends winning streak against Russian players
The Ukrainian spoke of her added motivation after beating Veronika Kudermetova to reach the quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner had ‘big luck’ after feeling ‘dizzy’ in bizarre Australian Open win
Ailing defending champion Jannik Sinner admitted he was fortunate to survive a fourth-round battle with Holger Rune at the Australian Open.
Sinner looked in deep trouble after losing the second set and he took a long medical timeout early in the third as he battled to stay on level terms.
But Rune was also feeling the heat and a bizarre delay at the beginning of the fourth set when Sinner broke the net with a serve also played into the Italian’s hands.
He eventually completed a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory, saying in his on-court interview: “It was for sure very, very tough.”
Jannik Sinner had ‘big luck’ after feeling ‘dizzy’ in bizarre Australian Open win
The defending champion struggled with illness and broke the net during his four-set win over Holger Rune
Novak Djokovic responds to 'offensive' comments from Australian TV presenter
Novak Djokovic is satisfied with the apology issued by Australian TV presenter Tony Jones.
Djokovic has turned his attention to Tuesday’s blockbuster match against Carlos Alcaraz after Channel Nine said in a statement that it apologised “for any offense caused from comments made" while live on air.
“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement continued. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”
“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested," read a statement issued Monday by Tennis Australia, "and is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”
Novak Djokovic explains why he boycotted Australian Open post-match interview
Novak Djokovic insists he boycotted a post-match interview at the Australian Open after claiming a journalist for an official broadcaster made “offensive” remarks towards him.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who maintains he is happy to receive a fine over his stance, also claimed Channel 9 broadcaster Tony Jones made a “mockery” of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park.
But Djokovic opted against a conversation and instead made a simple statement before being booed by some fans: “Thank you for being here tonight, I appreciate your presence and support and I'll see you in the next round.”
Novak Djokovic explains why he boycotted Australian Open post-match interview
Djokovic eased into the quarter-finals after a straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka but the Serbian then refused to take part in the traditional on-court interview
Novak Djokovic receives apology from Australian TV presenter over ‘offensive’ comments
An Australian TV presenter has publicly apologised to Novak Djokovic and Serbian tennis fans after the 10-time Australian Open champion boycotted his post-match interview on Sunday.
Djokovic revealed afterwards that his decision not to answer on-court questions in the customary manner following his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka was in protest at comments made on host broadcaster Channel 9 by Tony Jones.
Jones mocked a group of chanting Djokovic fans behind him ahead of the Serbian’s third-round match by singing: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out.”
Australian TV host apologises to Novak Djokovic over ‘offensive’ comments
Morning news host Tony Jones mocked a group of chanting Djokovic fans, leading to the 10-time Australian Open champion boycotting a post-match interview