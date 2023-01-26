✕ Close Nadal To Miss 6-8 Weeks With Hip Flexor Injury

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s semi-finals as Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on two-time winner Victoria Azarenka in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina has been in impressive form as the 23-year-old aims to win her second grand slam title in six months, defeating world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach this stage. She now faces an experienced competitor in Azarenka, with the 33-year-old Belarusian player through to her first Australian Open semi-final since her last title in Melbourne Park 10 years ago.

It could be an all-Belarusian final on Saturday if the fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka defeats the unseeded Polish player Magda Linette in the other semi-final. Sabalenka has been in dominant form so far and is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, with Linette defeating Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

Elsewhere, further controversy is surrounding Novak Djokovic in Australia after his father, Srdjan Djokovic, was filmed posing for pictures with a group of Vladimir Putin supporters on Wednesday. Djokovic’s win over the Russian player Andrey Rublev was followed by a showing of support for Russia on the steps of the Rod Laver Arena.

