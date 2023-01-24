✕ Close Rafael Nadal's MRI shows injured left hip flexor after devastating Australian Open defeat

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have the chance to win a first grand slam title and both are in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Pegula is the firm favourite to win her first grand slam title with Iga Swiatek now out in the women’s draw, and the American continues her campaign against Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach her first semi-final at Melbourne Park since she won her last title in 2012. The winner will face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after the Wimbledon champion defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest.

Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.

