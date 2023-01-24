Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka latest score and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as Jessica Pegula faces two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have the chance to win a first grand slam title and both are in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.
Pegula is the firm favourite to win her first grand slam title with Iga Swiatek now out in the women’s draw, and the American continues her campaign against Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach her first semi-final at Melbourne Park since she won her last title in 2012. The winner will face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after the Wimbledon champion defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest.
Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.
Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below
Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina reacts to reaching Australian Open semi-finals
Elena Rybakina, reacting to her win over Jelena Ostapenko: “I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect. For sure it’s just easier in this case after Wimbledon. Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I’m playing here.
On her form since winning Wimbledon: “I had tough period before Wimbledon in the sense I was very tired mentally. I played a lot of tournaments, so I was not at my best and I took a break. So it was kind of not really expected win at Wimbledon. But here it’s different because, first of all, I already did it once, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”
On her possible semi-final opponent: “They are tough opponents for me. We know each other well. Was a tough match against Jessica in Guadalajara, but there it was also special conditions. And against Vika in Indian Wells. Yeah, tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare, I will try to watch the matches, analyse, think about this, and for sure I’m gonna give my best on the court.”
Australian Open 2023: Upcoming schedule of play
From 08:00 GMT
Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka
Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov into semi-final as Sebastian Korda retires
Sebastian Korda retired with a wrist injury during his Australian Open clash with Karen Khachanov, sending the Russian through to a second consecutive grand slam semi-final.
American Korda has been one of the stories of the tournament, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz to reach a first slam quarter-final 25 years after his father Petr lifted the trophy.
But he began to struggle half way through the second set, receiving a medical time-out, and, after losing seven games in a row, called it quits trailing 7-6 (5) 6-3 3-0.
It was a very disappointing way to bow out for the 22-year-old, who was in obvious discomfort and was reduced to chopping forehands in a vain attempt to find a way back into the match.
Having reached the last four at a slam for the first time in his 23rd major tournament at the US Open last summer, Khachanov is now back at the same stage in his next event.
Korda retires with wrist injury as Khachanov advances to semi-finals
The American called it a day trailing 7-6 (5) 6-3 3-0 in the quarter-finals
Australian Open 2023: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina sails through to semi-finals
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.
The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.
Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina's pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.
Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.
The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve.
