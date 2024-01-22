Australian Open LIVE: British No 1 Cameron Norrie faces Alexander Zverev in fourth round
The Australian Open continues as last British hope in the singles Cameron Norrie takes to the court
Cameron Norrie is bidding for a first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam when he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The British No 1 beat Casper Ruud in impressive fashion in the third round and will be eyeing a first victory against German star Zverev. The pair will be on court around 5am (GMT).
The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session on Rod Laver Arena, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays Portugal’s Nuno Borges earlier on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.
In the women’s singles, after beating Iga Swiatek teenager Linda Noskova plays Elina Svitolina, and fellow Ukrainian star Dayana Yastremska faces two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka. Chinese player Qinwen Zheng takes on Oceane Dodin in the second night match on Rod Laver.
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Cameron Norrie’s fourth round match at the Australian Open against Alexander Zverev!
The British No 1 is bidding for a first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam as he eyes a quarter-final spot. Both players are expected on Margaret Court Arena in the next 15 minutes or so.
The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session on Rod Laver Arena, while third seed Daniil Medvedev is currently a set up against Portugal’s Nuno Borges earlier on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.
Australian Open: Alex de Minaur’s gut-wrenching defeat means bleak Aussie run continues at home slam
By Kieran Jackson
No matter how much Alex de Minaur screeched and sprinted, from side-to-side with trademark velocity and determination, you always felt the admirable Australian No 1 was going to fall just short come the end. This fourth-round clash against fifth seed Andrey Rublev was always going to be swashbuckling – if that needed any more clarity, its night-time billing on Rod Laver Arena over ten-time champion Novak Djokovic forecasted something close to a thriller down under. De Minaur spoke in the build-up of “earning the right” to fill that match-of-the-day slot.
But forget the day: this clash was the match of the Australian Open so far.
This was one was always going five sets. Ultimately, the final-set bagel in favour of Rublev far from told the whole story. For this four-hour and 14-minute slug-athon – which ebbed and flowed in a fashion where holding serve at times seemed tougher than breaking serve – encapsulated the sheer ferociousness of the next generation of men’s players in their 20s. Rublev prevailed, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0, and will face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals as he looks to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the very first time.
De Minaur’s gut-wrenching defeat means bleak Aussie run continues at home slam
The home favourite came up short in five sets against Andrey Rublev in the match of the tournament so far
