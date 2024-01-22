✕ Close Australian Open Increases Prize Money By $60 Million

Cameron Norrie is bidding for a first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam when he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The British No 1 beat Casper Ruud in impressive fashion in the third round and will be eyeing a first victory against German star Zverev. The pair will be on court around 5am (GMT).

The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session on Rod Laver Arena, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays Portugal’s Nuno Borges earlier on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.

In the women’s singles, after beating Iga Swiatek teenager Linda Noskova plays Elina Svitolina, and fellow Ukrainian star Dayana Yastremska faces two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka. Chinese player Qinwen Zheng takes on Oceane Dodin in the second night match on Rod Laver.

