Australian Open LIVE: Updates from first round matches in Melbourne as Zverev, Ruud and Sabalenka in action

The first round of the Australian Open men’s and women’s singles tournaments begins on Sunday morning, with some of the top seeds playing on the opening night in Melbourne.

Arthur Fils and Casper Ruud are the big men’s names in action early on, with second seed Alexander Zverev taking to the court later on around 9am GMT.

Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her title defence at around 8am GMT, with fifth seed Qinwen Zheng also in action alongside Paula Badosa and Mirra Andreeva beforehand.

Sabalenka has been named as top seed ahead of the tournament, with men’s champion Jannik Sinner heading the men’s seeding as both begin 2025 top of the ATP rankings.

