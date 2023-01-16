✕ Close Nadal tips Djokovic as favourite for Aussie Open

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Britain’s Jack Draper takes on defending champion Rafael Nadal on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal won a miracle final against Daniil Medvedev last year but returns to the Australian Open in some of the worst form of this career after losing six of his last seven matches, with the 21-year-old Draper quietely confident of causing an upset.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2. The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.

The first night session at Melbourne Park will see world No 1 Iga Swiatek begin her campaign against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. Swiatek is the reigning French Open and US Open champion and is the favourite looking to step into Ash Barty’s shoes. Medvedev, who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, will then take on Marcos Giron of the United States.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.