Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Jack Draper vs Rafael Nadal latest score and updates after Emma Raducanu result
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open after Emma Raducanu got off to a convincing start to set up a clash with Coco Gauff
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Britain’s Jack Draper takes on defending champion Rafael Nadal on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal won a miracle final against Daniil Medvedev last year but returns to the Australian Open in some of the worst form of this career after losing six of his last seven matches, with the 21-year-old Draper quietely confident of causing an upset.
Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2. The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.
The first night session at Melbourne Park will see world No 1 Iga Swiatek begin her campaign against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. Swiatek is the reigning French Open and US Open champion and is the favourite looking to step into Ash Barty’s shoes. Medvedev, who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, will then take on Marcos Giron of the United States.
Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-4 Draper
Draper’s first-serve percentage has dropped in this set but he finds a couple of big ones in this game to hold. The errors continue to flow off Nadal’s racquet, though, and the Spaniard finds himself in a proper match once again.
Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-3 Draper* - Draper breaks!
Now then, has Draper’s treatment disrupted Nadal’s rhythm? Further errors from Nadal bring up two break points for Draper, and he takes the second to get back on serve in this third set.
Draper is moving better but the trainer continues to rub down his right leg.
Nadal looks incredibly frustrated.
Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-2 Draper
The trainer worked on Draper’s right hamstring and the 21-year-old comes out to take the hold. Certainly looks like Draper is not giving this up without a fight.
Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-1 Draper
Draper was shaking his head and stretching out his legs at the end of the last game.
He’s still competing, but a couple of errors sees Nadal take control from 15-30 - and the Spaniard completes the smash to earn the hold.
Here’s come the trainer for Draper...
Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 3-1 Draper - Nadal breaks
Draper is struggling now and calls for the trainer. To make matters worse, he is also facing two break points at 15-40.
He saves the first by putting away a volley at the net and then gets a let-off as Nadal booms a forehand long of the baseline.
Draper digs in when facing another break point, somehow returning a volley at the net that Nadal fired straight at him.
Draper is really struggling now. He limps to his towel as he makes a double fault on another break point, and Nadal gets the break.
Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 2-1 Draper*
Draper had a slight chance on Nadal’s service game at 15-30 but the Spaniard pushes through to take the hold. There is some concern for Draper, though, as he points to his leg at the change of ends and indicates he is starting to cramp. It is a very hot day out in Melbourne.
Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 1-1 Draper
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Australian Open, as defending Rafael Nadal takes on Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round in Melbourne.
You join us early in the third set, after Draper hit back to level the match by breaking Nadal twice in the second. Nadal had come out firing to take the opening set but his level dropped at the start of the second, with Draper taking full advantage.
*denotes next server
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
Nick Kyrgios stunned the Australian Open by pulling out of the tournament because of a knee injury on Monday, ending local hopes that he might be able to end the nation’s long wait for a home men’s champion.
The 27-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, said he was “devastated” to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites.
Kyrgios was seeded 19th in Melbourne and was supposed to face Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday.
If there was a sense of the unknown as Emma Raducanu emerged on the opening morning of the Australian Open, left ankle strapped, it did not last for long. A convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch not only put any questions surrounding her fitness to bed, but featured some early flashes of Raducanu hitting fearlessly for the lines to suggest she has also arrived in Melbourne in a good place. It sets up a first meeting with Coco Gauff in the second-round, in what is a blockbuster clash of two teenage stars.
Raducanu will be relieved to have made it after her disrupted build-up to the first grand slam of the season, but apart from the tape around her left ankle there was little evidence of the injury the 19-year-old suffered in Auckland just 11 days ago. Raducanu’s training had been limited since rolling her ankle on the indoor courts at the ASB Classic, in what was a “freak injury”, and the only concern on the opening Monday at Melbourne Park was a slight wobble on her right ankle midway through the second set.
Gauff, the seventh seed, will offer much more of a test than what Korpatsch mustered at 1573 Arena, but Raducanu has had few wins on the grand slam stage to speak of since sensationally winning the US Open in 2021, let alone a victory that displayed such an aggressive, confident and attacking approach.
