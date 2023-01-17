Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini latest score and updates as Novak Djokovic returns
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as Murray faces Berrettini in a blockbuster first-round clash
Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday but takes on one of the top players in the world in Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Murray received a tough draw when he was paired with the 26-year-old Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rafael Nadal.
But Murray is feeling optimistic he can cause an upset and said: “Obviously it is a tough draw. But I also feel I am in a much better place than I was during any of the Slams last year coming into it. I feel well prepared.
“I feel ready to play a top player early in the event. Whereas last year at times, my game didn’t feel that great and getting a difficult draw didn’t feel great. I feel I am in a better place this time to deal with that.”
Later, Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.
Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.
Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia are among the top seeds who get their tournaments underway in the women’s draw.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.
Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 4-3 Murray
Murray replies with a hold of his own, though.
Feels like both players are taking a break after lengthy service games earlier in the set.
Two holds for Berrettini and the third set is his.
Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 4-2 Murray
Berrettini holds to love - just what you need after breaking. Murray needs to turn the momentum back in his favour.
Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 3-2 Murray - Berrettini breaks
A gift from Berrettini as the Italian puts a forehand into the net at 0-15 on the Murray serve.
Someone in the crowd is whistling as Murray serves at 30-15, and Berrettini steps on the second serve and crushes the forehand winner down the line.
Murray looks angry at that, and then Berrettini produces the sliding backhand winner down the line as Murray advanced to move to break point!
Murray targets the Berrettini backhand, the Italian holds on, and then Murray goes wide looking for the forehand up the line.
Berrettini finds his first break of the match - could be a big moment.
Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 2-2 Murray*
Two further errors from Berrettini sees Murray move to 30-30 on the Italian’s serve.
Berrettini powers a forehand but then the 25-year-old sees a forehand drift long, and then Murray’s return forces Berrettini into another error!
Break point! But Berrettini pressured Murray on the forehand side, and the Briton nets on the sliced forehand.
But then Murray snaps at the Berrettini serve again - another break point. The return from Murray off Berrettini’s first serve just drifts long.
Murray had a chance on the running backhand but steers wide, as Berrettini then crashes another forehand error into the net - his 17th of the match so far!
But Berrettini holds. The serve gets him out of it on two consecutive points. Chance for Murray, but both players have now saved break point in this set.
Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 1-2 Murray
That’s sweet from Murray, who draws Berrettini in before hitting him with a backhand pass to move to 30-0.
But Berrettini responds well to get back to 30-30. Murray hits a good first serve but then nets when he had the chance to put away the drive volley!
A rare mistake so far from Murray, and a break point chance for Berrettini.
But Murray finds the first serve down the middle! Berrettini nets.
Another big serve from Murray, and this time he finds the smash!
Berrettini hangs in with a smart, driven return, back to deuce.
Murray takes contol with another good combination. Another smash.
But Berrettini produces a big forehand winner off the Murray second serve. Not done yet.
Berrettini nets - a gift - and from there Murray takes the hold. Brilliant from Murray.
Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 1-1 Murray*
Berrettini manages to do what he failed at in the first two sets, which is holding his opening service. Murray had a chance after closing a Berrettini drop shot, but he finds the net on the forehand flick.
Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 0-1 Murray
“Let’s go”, says Murray as the return from Berrettini drifts long and he takes the opening hold. Murray has not beaten a top-20 player at a grand slam since the French Open in 2017, but he is a set away from doing that here.
*denotes next server
Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 Murray
Murray has been very impressive so far but will be ready for a response from Berrettini, who has been off his game. Both players return to the court after taking a break following the second set, and Murray starts with an ace.
Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 Murray
Well, well, look at that scoreline! Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open, where Andy Murray has moved two sets up on Matteo Berrettini under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.
