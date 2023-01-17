✕ Close Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Australian Open With Knee Injury

Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday but takes on one of the top players in the world in Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Murray received a tough draw when he was paired with the 26-year-old Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

But Murray is feeling optimistic he can cause an upset and said: “Obviously it is a tough draw. But I also feel I am in a much better place than I was during any of the Slams last year coming into it. I feel well prepared.

“I feel ready to play a top player early in the event. Whereas last year at times, my game didn’t feel that great and getting a difficult draw didn’t feel great. I feel I am in a better place this time to deal with that.”

Later, Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.

Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.

Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia are among the top seeds who get their tournaments underway in the women’s draw.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.