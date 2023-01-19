✕ Close Australian Open: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after loss to Mackenzie McDonald amid injury

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray takes on home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round in Melbourne. Murray is looking to build on his sensational opening victory over Matteo Berrettini after the 35-year-old rolled back the years to claim a stunning five-set win against the 13th seed, his best result at a grand slam in half a decade.

Murray now faces the 26-year-old Australian Kokkinakis in what should be a lively encounter at the Margaret Court Arena. A former top-10 junior player, Kokkinakis’ promising career was disrupted by injury and he currently finds himself outside of the top 100, but he will have the backing of the home crowd as he looks to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Earlier, American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round. Brooksby squandered three match points in the third set but regained his composure to send Ruud packing in just under four hours on Rod Laver Arena. Dan Evans is also through after an ill-tempered win overJeremy Chardy.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on the French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.