Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie latest score and updates after Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff wins
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as Cameron Norrie faces Jiri Lehecka after Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff cruised into the fourth round
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Cameron Norrie is looking to build on Andy Murray’s incredible comeback on Thursday, as the 35-year-old defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. British No 1 Norrie faces the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka.
It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: first Madison Keys faces Victoria Azerenka to kick off the night session on Rod Laver Arena, before the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1.
It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 2-1 Jiri Lehecka*
Straight forward hold from Norrie, to move ahead once more in the third.
Conserving his energy nicely there, both men take a drink and swap ends.
Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 1-1 Jiri Lehecka
Norrie capitalising on Lehecka’s second serve, a neat forehand winner down the line.
But the Czech’s serve is formidable there, moving to game point as Norries just skips across court, nothing he can do about those.
Then a forehand drifts wide from the Briton, 1-1 but a warning sign sent from Norrie as he threatened to break there.
Australian Open 2023: Swiatek to face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina
Iga Swiatek should face a tougher test in Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last 16 after the big-serving Kazakh earlier upset last year’s losing finalist Danielle Collins.
“I’m super happy. It was a really difficult match. Danielle played really well,” Rybakina said.
“I started really well and Danielle raised her level in the second set. It was really close, just one break (from Collins, in the second set), so I knew I needed to start the third set really well.”
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 Jiri Lehecka - Lehecka wins second set!
And that is very impressive indeed from the 21-year-old! He cruises to 40-15, bringing up two sets points, and Norrie nets on the sliced volley!
We’re all square.
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-5 Jiri Lehecka
Jiri Lehecka has made an impressive start to this second set and races into a 5-2 lead after building on the opening break, in just 22 minutes.
Norrie holds to love, but Lehecka will have the chance to serve it out, next.
Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas and Sinner set up fourth-round clash
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. The Greek has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and will play Jannik Sinner in the next round.
Sinner had a far less comfortable time, however, and became the latest player to fight back from two sets down in a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.
Tsitsipas and Sinner have played five times before, including in the quarter-finals here last year, when the Greek won in straight sets.
Sinner, 21, said: “I’m looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world. But I’ve changed a little bit for sure my game. It’s going to be hopefully a good match. We’ll see how it goes this year.”
Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula progress
American seventh seed Coco Gauff extended her 2023 win-streak to eight matches as the 18-year-old - who has not dropped a set this year - beat compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2.
Jessica Pegula advanced after the American third seed comfortably beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 in 65 minutes to set up a last-16 clash with former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.
“I was playing aggressive when I had to but also playing smart. I learned a lot from the last time I played her (Kostyuk) .... She’s super talented and a great athlete,” Pegula said.
Australian Open 2023: Swiatek cruises through
World number one Iga Swiatek humbled Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 as the top seed cruised into the fourth round in just 55 minutes.
Bucsa drew the biggest roar from the crowd at Margaret Court Arena when she finally got on the board in the 12th game before Swiatek served out the match.
Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 0-3 Jiri Lehecka
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Australian Open as the third round gets underway in Melbourne. Cameron Norrie is in action and there is good news to wake up to, after the British No 1 rather grinds his way to the first-set tiebreak against the 21-year-old Jiri Lehecka.
However, the talented young Czech has broken to lead in the second set. We’ll bring you full updates and catch up with the latest scores and results around Melbourne Park.
