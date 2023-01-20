✕ Close 4:05 AM FINISH!! Murray's epic 5-set comeback

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Cameron Norrie is looking to build on Andy Murray’s incredible comeback on Thursday, as the 35-year-old defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. British No 1 Norrie faces the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka.

It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: first Madison Keys faces Victoria Azerenka to kick off the night session on Rod Laver Arena, before the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1.

It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.