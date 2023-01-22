Jump to content

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner after Rybakina stuns Swiatek

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round begins

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 22 January 2023 07:29
Comments
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the primetime night match on Rod Laver Arena and the fourth round gets underway. With last year’s Australian Open finalists Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev out of the top half of the men’s draw, both Tsitsipas and Sinner will sense the opportunity to reach a grand slam final. Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, while fought from two sets down to battle past Marton Fucsovics last time out.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still "many things to improve" on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form. "If I perform like I did this week and it's going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone," the 23-year-old added. "For now I need to find my consistency also."

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below

