"Really pleased with myself" - Coco Gauff starts Aus Open with centre court win

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the primetime night match on Rod Laver Arena and the fourth round gets underway. With last year’s Australian Open finalists Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev out of the top half of the men’s draw, both Tsitsipas and Sinner will sense the opportunity to reach a grand slam final. Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, while fought from two sets down to battle past Marton Fucsovics last time out.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Rybakina said there were still "many things to improve" on but that she was a match for anyone if she could continue her current form. "If I perform like I did this week and it's going to be consistently for sure, I will say that I can be number one, I can beat anyone," the 23-year-old added. "For now I need to find my consistency also."

