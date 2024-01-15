Australian Open order of play and day 2 schedule
The always-popular Andy Murray and Coco Gauff highlight the second day’s play in Melbourne
The Australian Open continues on Monday as two of tennis’s most popular players, Andy Murray and Coco Gauff, make their bow in Melbourne,
It is now five years since three-time grand slam champion Murray contemplated retirement and a highlights montage was shown after his first-round exit in Melbourne that appeared to signal the end of his career. But he got a new hip, held on to his love of the game and is aiming for a deep run on his 16th appearance in the main draw of a tournament where he is a five-time runner-up.
The 36-year-old faces 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third match on the Kia Arena and victory would keep the Brit on a third-round collision course with his all-conquering old rival Novak Djokovic.
Meanwhile, Gauff has set her sights on winning 10 grand slams after claiming her first at last year’s US Open and the quest for No 2 begins on Rod Laver Arena against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first game of the day.
The Australian Open may have started on a Sunday and will be played as a 15-day event for the first time this year but Monday is when the tournament really heats up. The night session sees home favourite Alex de Minaur face Milos Raonic and Naomi Osaka make her long-awaited return against Caroline Garcia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Monday 15 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Coco Gauff
* Zizou Bergs (LL) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
From 8am
Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic
Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Terence Atmane vs Daniil Medvedev
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Donna Vekic
From 8am
Ons Jabeur vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Dayana Yastremska vs Marketa Vondrousova
Alexei Popyrin vs Marc Polmans
Magdalena Frech vs Daria Saville
Not before 6am
Omar Jasika vs Hubert Hurkacz
Kia Arena
From 12am
Storm Hunter vs Sara Errani
Adrian Mannarino vs Stan Wawrinka
Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Linda Fruhvirtova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
1573 Arena
From 12am
Elina Svitolina vs Taylah Preston
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Ben Shelton
Daniel Altmaier vs Karen Khachanov
Anhelina Kalinina vs Arantxa Rus
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
