Australian Open order of play and day 3 schedule
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top stars in action on day three of the Australian Open as the first round continues
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.
Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.
The former British No 1 was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Shelby Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.
Alcaraz will hope to end Novak Djokovic’s winning run at the Australian Open and returns to Melbourne as a grand slam champion for the first time after missing the tournament due to injury in 2023. The Spaniard takes on veteran Richard Gasquet on Rod Laver Arena.
The night session will also stage a popcorn first-round tie between last season’s finalist Elena Rybakina and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova - while British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also in action as he gets his tournament underway against Peru’s Jaun Pablo Varillas. Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 15 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin
Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka
From 8am
Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova
Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Casper Ruud
Camila Giorgi vs Victoria Azarenka
From 8am
Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer
Rebecca Marino vs Jessica Pegula
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Slone Stephens vs Oliva Gadecki
Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics
Not before 5am
Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Not before 8am
Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljanovic
1573 Arena
From 12am
Cameron Norrie vs Jaun Pablo Varillas
Danielle Collins vs Angelique Kerber
Mackenzie McDonald vs Juncheng Shang
Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
