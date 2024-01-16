Australian Open order of play and day 3 schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open continues on Tuesday as Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage after an eight-month injury absence and Carlos Alcaraz also makes a Melbourne comeback.

Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland.

Australian Open LIVE: Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers in grand slam return

The former British No 1 was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Shelby Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.

Alcaraz will hope to end Novak Djokovic’s winning run at the Australian Open and returns to Melbourne as a grand slam champion for the first time after missing the tournament due to injury in 2023. The Spaniard takes on veteran Richard Gasquet on Rod Laver Arena.

The night session will also stage a popcorn first-round tie between last season’s finalist Elena Rybakina and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova - while British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also in action as he gets his tournament underway against Peru’s Jaun Pablo Varillas. Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 15 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka

From 8am

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova

Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Casper Ruud

Camila Giorgi vs Victoria Azarenka

From 8am

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer

Rebecca Marino vs Jessica Pegula

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Slone Stephens vs Oliva Gadecki

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

Not before 5am

Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Not before 8am

Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljanovic

1573 Arena

From 12am

Cameron Norrie vs Jaun Pablo Varillas

Danielle Collins vs Angelique Kerber

Mackenzie McDonald vs Juncheng Shang

Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)