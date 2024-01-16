Australian Open order of play and day 4 schedule
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff are the top stars in action on day four of the Australian Open as the second round begins
Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.
Alex de Minaur will also hope the Rod Laver Arena rocking as the Australian faces Matteo Arnaldi, while another Aussie, Jordan Thompson, will aim to claim a scalp against seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and US Open champion Coco Gauff are also in action as the second round gets underway, while the pick of the matches in the women’s draw is Ons Jabeur’s clash against rising 16-year-old star Mirra Andreeva.
Australian Open order of play – Wednesday 16 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva
Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi
From 8am
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Jannik Sinner vs Jesper de Jong
Caroline Dolehide vs Coco Gauff
From 8am
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Maria Sakkari vs Elina Avanesyan
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Caroline Wozniacki vs Maria Timofeeva
Laura Siegemund vs Storm Hunter
Not before 4am
Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton
Christopher Eubanks vs Andrey Rublev
1573 Arena
From 12am
Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks
Taylor Fritz vs Hugo Gaston
Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Machac
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
