Australian Open order of play and day 4 schedule

Novak Djokovic takes on home favourite Alexei Popyrin as the Australian Open second round gets underway on Wednesday.

Djokovic is aiming to win his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th grand slam in Melbourne but will have to play against the home crowd when he faces the 24-year-old Popyrin on Rod Laver Arena.

Alex de Minaur will also hope the Rod Laver Arena rocking as the Australian faces Matteo Arnaldi, while another Aussie, Jordan Thompson, will aim to claim a scalp against seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and US Open champion Coco Gauff are also in action as the second round gets underway, while the pick of the matches in the women’s draw is Ons Jabeur’s clash against rising 16-year-old star Mirra Andreeva.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Wednesday 16 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi

From 8am

Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper de Jong

Caroline Dolehide vs Coco Gauff

From 8am

Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Maria Sakkari vs Elina Avanesyan

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Caroline Wozniacki vs Maria Timofeeva

Laura Siegemund vs Storm Hunter

Not before 4am

Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton

Christopher Eubanks vs Andrey Rublev

1573 Arena

From 12am

Leylah Fernandez vs Alycia Parks

Taylor Fritz vs Hugo Gaston

Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Machac

Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)