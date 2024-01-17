Australian Open order of play and day 5 schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are all in action in the Australian Open second round on Thursday on a busy day for the British players in Melbourne.

Raducanu made an impressive return to the grand slam stage on Tuesday as she defeated Shelby Rogers in straight sets and now takes on the world 94 Yafan Wang.

The 21-year-old has not reached the third round of a major since winning the US Open, and would face Boulter if the British No 1 makes it past Qinwen Zheng, the 12th seed.

Draper is also back in action after his gruelling five-set win over Marcos Giron, which saw the 22-year-old throw up post-match due to “psychological stress” of the encounter.

Draper now takes on 14th seed Tommy Paul, an opponent he defeated in Adelaide last week, while Norrie had a far more straight-forward assignment against qualifier Giulio Zeppieri. Here's everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Thursday 18 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Lorenzo Sonego vs Carlos Alcaraz

From 8am

Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Daniil Medvedev

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Max Purcell vs Casper Ruud

Clara Burel vs Jessica Pegula

From 8am

Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux

Clara Tauson vs Victoria Azarenka

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Alexander Zverev vs Lukas Klein

Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina

Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Kia Arena

McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova

Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper

Emma Navarro vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Jakub Mensik vs Hubert Hurkacz

1573 Arena

From 12am

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri

Katie Boulter vs Qinwen Zheng

Emma Raducanu vs Yafan Wang

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)