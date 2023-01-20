The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Australian Open order of play: Day 6 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Garcia
There’s another packed schedule with a number of exciting third round matches
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic highlight the action at the Australian Open on Saturday as the third round continues, but both players come into their matches with fitness concerns.
Murray faces the daunting task of returning to the court following his epic comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The 35-year-old finished his match at 4am in Melbourne after five hours and 45 minutes of play, following his another five-set match against Matteo Berrettini two days earlier.
Murray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at the Australian Open in 2019, where the former world No 1 suggested he was about to retire before deciding to undergo career-saving hip surgery.
Djokovic continues his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Grigor Dimitrov but looks vulnerable due to a hamstring injury. Djokovic limped through his four-set win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round and admitted his hamstring is “not good at all”.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Order of play - Saturday 21st January
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00 GMT
Varvara Gracheva vs Karolina Pliskova
Camila Giorgi vs Belinda Bencic
Benjamin Bonzi vs Alex de Minaur
From 08:00 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic
Magda Linette vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00 GMT
Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Donna Vekic
Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens
From 08:00 GMT
Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut
John Cain Arena
From 02:00 GMT
Ugo Humbert vs Holger Rune
From 08:00 GMT
Alexei Popyrin vs Ben Shelton
KIA Arena
From 03:30 GMT
JJ Wolf vs Michael Mmoh
From 08:00 GMT
Caroline Garcia vs Laura Siegemund
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.
If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.
Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.
Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule
Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals
Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final
