The Australian Open order of play for the second Monday is headlined by Novak Djokovic taking on home favourite Alex De Minaur in the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is the strong favourite to win the men’s singles title after the exit of major contenders like Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, but he will have to contend with a partizan Melbourne crowd as they try to lift De Minaur to what would be the outstanding win of his young career.

Women’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia takes on Poland’s Magda Linette, after a showdown between two of the biggest challengers left in the women’s draw, Arnya Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Order of play - Monday 23rd January

Rod Laver Arena

11:00: (5) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Magda Linette (Pol) v (4) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v (9) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), (22) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v (4) Novak Djokovic (Ser), (4) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi) & Monica Niculescu (Rom)

Margaret Court Arena

11:00: Donna Vekic (Cro) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze), Tomislav Brkic (Bih) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus), (24) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) v Tommy Paul (USA)

John Cain Arena

11:00: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) & Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v (10) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn), Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) & Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v (11) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn), Ben Shelton (USA) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA), (1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Alycia Parks (USA)

Kia Arena

11:00: (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Nikola Cacic (Ser) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak), (30) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v (23) Shuai Zhang (Chn), (16) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA), Alex Bolt (Aus) & Luke Saville (Aus) v (14) Andreas Mies (Ger) & John Peers (Aus), Kimberly Birrell (Aus) & Rinky Hijikata (Aus) v Olivia Gadecki (Aus) & Marc Polmans (Aus)

Court 3

11:00: Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) & Raven Klaasen (Rsa) v (8) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg), (16) Robin Haase (Ned) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol) v (2) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr), (1) Giuliana Olmos (Mex) & Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v Miriam Kolodziejova (Cze) & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Court 7

11:00 Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v (12) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col), (3) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Alana Parnaby (Aus) & Andrew Harris (Aus), Sania Mirza (Ind) & Rohan Bopanna (Ind) v (6) Makoto Ninomiya (Jpn) & Ariel Behar (Uru)

Court 8

11:00: Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Fabrice Martin (Fra) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze) & Alex Molcan (Svk)

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final