Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas
There’s another packed schedule with a number of exciting matches as the fourth round kicks off
The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.
Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.
Order of play - Saturday 21st January
Rod Laver Arena
From 01:30 GMT
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina
Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda
From 08:00 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner
Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zha
Margaret Court Arena
From 02:00 GMT
Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff
From 04:30 GMT
Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
John Cain Arena
From 03:30 GMT
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Karen Khachanov
From 06:00 GMT
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.
If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.
Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.
Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule
Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals
Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final
