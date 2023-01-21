Jump to content

Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

There’s another packed schedule with a number of exciting matches as the fourth round kicks off

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 21 January 2023 15:58
"Really pleased with myself" - Coco Gauff starts Aus Open with centre court win

The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Order of play - Saturday 21st January

Rod Laver Arena

From 01:30 GMT

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Korda

From 08:00 GMT

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zha

Margaret Court Arena

From 02:00 GMT

Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff

From 04:30 GMT

Jiri Lehecka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

John Cain Arena

From 03:30 GMT

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Karen Khachanov

From 06:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

