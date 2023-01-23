Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The quarter-finals of the Australian Open begin in Melbourne on Tuesday as third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula highlight the nightime matches on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas is the highest remaining seed in his side of the draw after surviving a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner and faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight, with the young Czech knocking out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far.

Pegula is the firm favourite to win her first grand slam title with Iga Swiatek now out in the women’s draw, and the American continues her campaign against the two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka is bidding to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her last title in 2012, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces the former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the other quarter-final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Order of play - Tuesday 24th January

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda

From 08:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vsJiri Lehecka

Kia Arena

Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Fabrice Martin (Fra) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), & v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom)

Court 3

Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v (6) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned), Maddison Inglis (Aus) & Jason Kubler (Aus) v Olivia Gadecki (Aus) & Marc Polmans (Aus), (3) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Taylor Townsend (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr)

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final