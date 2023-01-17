Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall. He was a formidable start with a straight-sets victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to win the French Open and US Open titles, with the Australian Open next on the list.

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini produced the match of the tournament so far on Tuesday, as the 35-year-old rolled back the years to win a dramatic five-set epic on Rod Laver Arena. Murray saved match point before going onto to win the deciding tiebreak, knocking the 13th seed Berrettini out of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Wendesday 18 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round (plus remaining first-round matches)

Thursday 19 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Wednesday 18 January

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

11:00: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), (3) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr), (1) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA), Emma Raducanu (Gbr) v (7) Cori Gauff (USA), (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Rinky Hijikata (Aus)

Margaret Court Arena

11:00: Diana Shnaider (Rus) v (6) Maria Sakkari (Gre), Alex Molcan (Svk) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (10) Madison Keys (USA) v Xin Yu Wang (Chn), John Millman (Aus) v (7) Daniil Medvedev (Rus), Karolina Muchova (Cze) v (13) Danielle Collins (USA)

John Cain Arena

11:00: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v (15) Jannik Sinner (Ita), Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v (15) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Juncheng Shang (Chn) v (16) Frances Tiafoe (USA), (18) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Jason Kubler (Aus), (22) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Kaja Juvan (Slo)

1573 Arena

11:00: (20) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v Clara Burel (Fra), Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) v Brandon Holt (USA), Taro Daniel (Jpn) v (20) Denis Shapovalov (Can), Nadia Podoroska (Arg) v (24) Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

Kia Arena

11:00: Cristina Bucsa (Spa) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Fabio Fognini (Ita), (8) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v Varvara Gracheva (Rus), Olivia Gadecki (Aus) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), (11) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Constant Lestienne (Fra)

Court 3

11:00: (32) Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi) v Lin Zhu (Chn), John Isner (USA) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra), (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa), (10) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita), (29) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Court 5

12:30: Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), Joao Sousa (Por) v (24) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Alexander Erler (Aut) & Lucas Miedler (Aut) v (10) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus), Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v Sander Gille (Bel) & Joran Vliegen (Bel)

Court 6

11:00: Anna Bondar (Hun) v (17) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v Hugo Dellien (Bol), Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze), Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze)

Court 7

11:00: Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) v Dane Sweeny (Aus) & Li Tu (Aus), Max Purcell (Aus) v Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), Shelley Stephens (Nzl) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus), Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) v (31) Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), (29) Sebastian Korda (USA) v Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn)

Court 8

11:00: (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus), Denis Kudla (USA) v Roman Safiullin (Rus), Claire Liu (USA) v Madison Brengle (USA), (4) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v (32) Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned)

Court 12

12:30: Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Maxime Cressy (USA) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), (23) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Patricia Maria Tig (Rom), Timea Babos (Hun) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v Aliona Bolsova (Spa) & Panna Udvardy (Hun), Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom) & Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi) & Monica Niculescu (Rom)

Court 13

13:00: Michael Mmoh (USA) v Laurent Lokoli (Fra), Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun), Laslo Djere (Ser) & Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v (12) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col), (9) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) & Vivian Heisen (Ger)

Court 14

12:30: (27) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Elizabeth Mandlik (USA), (28) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v Corentin Moutet (Fra), (11) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v Hunter Reese (USA) & Christian Rodriguez (Col), Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned)

Court 15

11:00: Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Alycia Parks (USA) v Jasmine Paolini (Ita) & Martina Trevisan (Ita), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Oksana Selekhmeteva (Rus), Catherine McNally (USA) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr), (13) Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), (16) Miyu Kato (Jpn) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA) & Danka Kovinic (Mne)

Court 16

11:00: Ilya Ivashka (Blr) & Oscar Otte (Ger) v Tomislav Brkic (Bih) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v Laura Siegemund (Ger), Sebastian Baez (Arg) & Luis David Martinez (Ven) v (8) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg), Maxime Cressy (USA) & Albano Olivetti (Fra) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Fabrice Martin (Fra)

Court 17

11:00: Petra Hule (Aus) & Anastasia Rodionova (Aus) v (6) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Demi Schuurs (Ned), Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), Mayar Sherif (Egy) v Magda Linette (Pol), Federico Coria (Arg) & Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Alex Bolt (Aus) & Luke Saville (Aus), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Sophie Chang (USA) & Angela Kulikov (USA)