Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more

The Australian Open continues on Monday as two of tennis’s most popular players, Andy Murray and Coco Gauff, make their bow in Melbourne,

It is now five years since three-time grand slam champion Murray contemplated retirement and a highlights montage was shown after his first-round exit in Melbourne that appeared to signal the end of his career. But he got a new hip, held on to his love of the game and is aiming for a deep run on his 16th appearance in the main draw of a tournament where he is a five-time runner-up.

The 36-year-old faces 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third match on the Kia Arena and victory would keep the Brit on a third-round collision course with his all-conquering old rival Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Gauff has set her sights on winning 10 grand slams after claiming her first at last year’s US Open and the quest for No 2 begins on Rod Laver Arena against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first game of the day.

The Australian Open may have started on a Sunday and will be played as a 15-day event for the first time this year but Monday is when the tournament really heats up. The night session sees home favourite Alex de Minaur face Milos Raonic and Naomi Osaka make her long-awaited return against Caroline Garcia. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open order of play – Monday 15 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Coco Gauff

* Zizou Bergs (LL) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

From 8am

Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Terence Atmane vs Daniil Medvedev

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Donna Vekic

From 8am

Ons Jabeur vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Dayana Yastremska vs Marketa Vondrousova

Alexei Popyrin vs Marc Polmans

Magdalena Frech vs Daria Saville

Not before 6am

Omar Jasika vs Hubert Hurkacz

Kia Arena

From 12am

Storm Hunter vs Sara Errani

Adrian Mannarino vs Stan Wawrinka

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

1573 Arena

From 12am

Elina Svitolina vs Taylah Preston

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Ben Shelton

Daniel Altmaier vs Karen Khachanov

Anhelina Kalinina vs Arantxa Rus

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)