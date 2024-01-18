Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more
The opening grand slam of the tennis season is packed full of storylines as the Australian Open gets underway
Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are all in action in the Australian Open second round on a busy day for the British players in Melbourne. Raducanu made an impressive return to the grand slam stage on Tuesday as she defeated Shelby Rogers in straight sets and now takes on the world 94 Yafan Wang. The 21-year-old has not reached the third round of a major since winning the US Open, and would face Boulter if the British No 1 makes it past Qinwen Zheng, the 12th seed.
On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic battled into the third round of the Australian Open after surviving another major scare in Melbourne. The defending champion defeated home hopeful Alexei Popyrin in four sets to extend his winning run to 30 matches at the Australian Open, but his title defence looked under threat before closing out a 6-4 4-6 7-6 6-3 victory in just over three hours.
Djokovic was forced to save four set points in the third before winning the following tiebreak on his way to sealing victory against Popyrin, as the 36-year-old battled against a troublesome wrist injury and illness. The Serbian also took on the home crowd and used a heckling fan as his spark to get over the line after appearing subdued in the second and third sets.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open order of play – Thursday 18 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins
Lorenzo Sonego vs Carlos Alcaraz
From 8am
Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova
Emil Ruusuvuori vs Daniil Medvedev
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Max Purcell vs Casper Ruud
Clara Burel vs Jessica Pegula
From 8am
Holger Rune vs Arthur Cazaux
Clara Tauson vs Victoria Azarenka
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Alexander Zverev vs Lukas Klein
Sloane Stephens vs Daria Kasatkina
Grigor Dimitrov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Jelena Ostapenko vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Kia Arena
McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova
Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper
Emma Navarro vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Jakub Mensik vs Hubert Hurkacz
1573 Arena
From 12am
Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri
Katie Boulter vs Qinwen Zheng
Emma Raducanu vs Yafan Wang
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hugo Grenier
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies