Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more

Novak Djokovic is back in action on his favourite court as players bid to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles.

Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one.

Elsewhere, defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Lesia Tsurenko first up on Rod Laver Arena, while US Open champion Coco Gauff faces compatriot Alycia Parks on Margaret Court Arena.

Home hero Alex de Minaur will also be in third-round action under the lights on John Cain Arena and Sebastian Korda plays Andrey Rublev in one of the day’s most intriguing matches.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open order of play – Friday 19 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka

Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

From 8am

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry

Storm Hunter vs Barbora Krejcikova

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez

Alycia Parks vs Coco Gauff

From 8am

Maria Timofeeva vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Amanda Anisimova vs Paula Badosa

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan

From 8am

Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli

Kia Arena

From 12am

Tomas Machac vs Karen Khachanov

Magdalena Frech vs Anastasia Zakharova

Adrian Mannarino vs Ben Shelton

J. Millman & E. Winter vs R. Bopanna & M Ebden

1573 Arena

From 12am

A. Erler & L. Miedler vs M. Purcell & J. Thompson

D. Altmaier & M. Reyes-Varela vs R. Ram & J. Salisbury

Elina Avanesyan vs Marta Kostyuk

D. Saville & A. Tomljanovic vs S. Hsieh & E. Mertens

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)