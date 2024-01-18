Where can I watch Australian Open 2024? TV channel, streaming and more
The opening grand slam of the tennis season is packed full of storylines at the Australian Open in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic is back in action on his favourite court as players bid to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open in the men’s and women’s singles.
Djokovic, the world No 1 and ten-time champion in Melbourne, takes on 30th seed Tomas Etcheverry from Argentina, who knocked out Andy Murray in round one.
Elsewhere, defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Lesia Tsurenko first up on Rod Laver Arena, while US Open champion Coco Gauff faces compatriot Alycia Parks on Margaret Court Arena.
Home hero Alex de Minaur will also be in third-round action under the lights on John Cain Arena and Sebastian Korda plays Andrey Rublev in one of the day’s most intriguing matches.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open order of play – Friday 19 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka
Luca Van Assche vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
From 8am
Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry
Storm Hunter vs Barbora Krejcikova
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez
Alycia Parks vs Coco Gauff
From 8am
Maria Timofeeva vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Sebastian Korda vs Andrey Rublev
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Amanda Anisimova vs Paula Badosa
Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan
From 8am
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli
Kia Arena
From 12am
Tomas Machac vs Karen Khachanov
Magdalena Frech vs Anastasia Zakharova
Adrian Mannarino vs Ben Shelton
J. Millman & E. Winter vs R. Bopanna & M Ebden
1573 Arena
From 12am
A. Erler & L. Miedler vs M. Purcell & J. Thompson
D. Altmaier & M. Reyes-Varela vs R. Ram & J. Salisbury
Elina Avanesyan vs Marta Kostyuk
D. Saville & A. Tomljanovic vs S. Hsieh & E. Mertens
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
