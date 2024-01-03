When does the Australian Open start?
The opening grand slam of the year is set to be dominated by comebacks as Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka return to the big stage
The Australian Open is around the corner with the first tennis grand slam of the year bursting with storylines to start 2024.
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions but all eyes will be on those making comebacks in Melbourne, with Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the big stage after long absences.
Nadal missed the majority of last season due to injury but is targeting further era-defining glory at the age of 37, while four-time major champion Osaka returns having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer.
Raducanu is also on the comeback trail after the former US Open champion was sidelined for eight months of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries, while Andy Murray returns to the Melbourne Park following a series of late-night heroics there last January.
Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title as he begins his bid for a golden slam, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to claim Sabalenka’s crown. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Australian Open main draw starts on Sunday 14 January and runs until Sunday 28 January, with the opening grand slam of the year now played as a 15-day event.
That means play will get underway at Melbourne Park on a Sunday for the first time, in a move that organisers hope will limit the potential of late finishes in the opening week.
The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 27 January, with the men’s singles final played the following day on Sunday 28 January.
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune intoDiscovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available foreither £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includesdeals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the Australian Open draw?
The Australian Open main draw for men’s and women’s singles is expected to be held on Thursday January 11. The start time for the draw ceremony has yet to have been confirmed, although it is likely to be held in the early hours UK time.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
