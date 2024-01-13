Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open is around the corner with the first tennis grand slam of the year bursting with storylines to start 2024.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions but all eyes will be on those making comebacks in Melbourne, with Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the big stage after long absences.

There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, with the 37-year-old forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.

Four-time major champion Osaka returns having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer, while Raducanu is also on the comeback trail after the former US Open champion was sidelined for eight months of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title as he begins his bid for a golden slam, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to claim Sabalenka’s crown. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Australian Open start?

The Australian Open main draw starts on Sunday 14 January and runs until Sunday 28 January, with the opening grand slam of the year now played as a 15-day event.

That means play will get underway at Melbourne Park on a Sunday for the first time, in a move that organisers hope will limit the potential of late finishes in the opening week.

The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 27 January, with the men’s singles final played the following day on Sunday 28 January.

Australian Open order of play - Sunday 14 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Maria Sakkari vs Nao Hibino

From 8am

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ella Seidel

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Mai Hontama vs Barbora Krejcikova

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Andrey Rublev

From 8am

Magda Linette vs Caroline Wozniacki

Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric

John Cain Arena

From 1am

Leylah Fernandez vs Sara Bejlek

Dane Sweeny vs Francisco Cerundolo

From 8am

Taylor Fritz vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)