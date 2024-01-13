When does the Australian Open start?
The opening grand slam of the year is set to be dominated by comebacks as Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka return to the big stage
The Australian Open is around the corner with the first tennis grand slam of the year bursting with storylines to start 2024.
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions but all eyes will be on those making comebacks in Melbourne, with Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the big stage after long absences.
There will be no return for 22-time men’s grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, however, with the 37-year-old forced to withdraw from the opening grand slam of the year due to a fresh hip injury.
Four-time major champion Osaka returns having given birth to her first daughter, Shai, last summer, while Raducanu is also on the comeback trail after the former US Open champion was sidelined for eight months of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries.
Djokovic, meanwhile, is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title as he begins his bid for a golden slam, while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to claim Sabalenka’s crown. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Australian Open main draw starts on Sunday 14 January and runs until Sunday 28 January, with the opening grand slam of the year now played as a 15-day event.
That means play will get underway at Melbourne Park on a Sunday for the first time, in a move that organisers hope will limit the potential of late finishes in the opening week.
The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 27 January, with the men’s singles final played the following day on Sunday 28 January.
Australian Open order of play - Sunday 14 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Maria Sakkari vs Nao Hibino
From 8am
Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic
Aryna Sabalenka vs Ella Seidel
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Mai Hontama vs Barbora Krejcikova
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Andrey Rublev
From 8am
Magda Linette vs Caroline Wozniacki
Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric
John Cain Arena
From 1am
Leylah Fernandez vs Sara Bejlek
Dane Sweeny vs Francisco Cerundolo
From 8am
Taylor Fritz vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
