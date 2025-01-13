Tomorrow’s Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie are among the early starters on day three as the opening round continues
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Emma Raducanu returns to the Australian Open with Cameron Norrie’s match against Matteo Berrettini also scheduled for the early hours in Melbourne.
Raducanu faces a tricky first match and faces 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round, starting from midnight UK time.
- Follow LIVE: Australian Open results and latest scores
Later, British No 1 Katie Boulter begins her campaign against Canada’s Rebecca Marino, while her fiance Alex de Minaur headlines the night session.
The in-form qualifier Joao Fonseca, 18, is one to watch in Melbourne and will have nothing to lose when he faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of day three.
Order of Play – Tuesday, January 14, 2025 (Times in GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
00:30 AM
Emma Navarro (USA) [8] vs. Peyton Stearns (USA)
03:00 AM
Kasidit Samrej (THA) vs. Daniil Medvedev [5]
08:00 AM
Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS) [8]
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena
00:30 AM
Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs. Holger Rune (DEN) [13]
03:00 AM
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [6] vs. Emerson Jones (AUS)
08:00 AM
Sijia Wei (CHN) vs. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4]
Andrey Rublev [9] vs. Joao Fonseca (BRA)
John Cain Arena
00:00 AM
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs. Daria Kasatkina [9]
02:00 AM
Taylor Fritz (USA) [4] vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)
06:00 AM
Madison Keys (USA) [19] vs. Ann Li (USA)
08:00 AM
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) [25] vs. Corentin Moutet (FRA)
KIA Arena
00:00 AM
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Cameron Norrie (GBR)
02:00 AM
Anna Kalinskaya [13] vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [16]
Rebecca Marino (CAN) vs. Katie Boulter (GBR) [22]
1573 Arena
00:00 AM
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [15] vs. Julia Riera (ARG)
01:30 AM
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [18] vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
03:30 AM
Ben Shelton (USA) [21] vs. Brandon Nakashima (USA)
06:30 AM
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Court 3
00:00 AM
Ekaterina Alexandrova [26] vs. Emma Raducanu (GBR)
02:00 AM
Gael Monfils (FRA) vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) [30]
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs. Mitchell Krueger (USA)
Camila Osorio (COL) vs. Maria Sakkari (GRE) [31]
Court 5
00:00 AM
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs. Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
02:00 AM
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs. Caty McNally (USA)
Olga Danilovic (SRB) / Anastasia Potapova vs. Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) [5]
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
Court 6
00:00 AM
Xiyu Wang (CHN) vs. Julia Grabher (AUT)
02:00 AM
Borna Coric (CRO) vs. Cristian Garin (CHI)
Danka Kovinic (MNE) vs. Lulu Sun (NZL)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Court 7
00:00 AM
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs. Karen Khachanov [19]
02:00 AM
Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) vs. Iva Jovic (USA)
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [24] vs. Elina Avanesyan (ARM)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs. Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [32]
Court 8
00:00 AM
Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
02:00 AM
Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs. Learner Tien (USA)
Adam Pavlasek (CZE) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) vs. Romain Arneodo (MON) / Arthur Cazaux (FRA)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs. Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
Court 12
00:00 AM
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) vs. Luca Nardi (ITA)
02:00 AM
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Katarzyna Piter (POL) vs. Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider
Marcos Giron (USA) vs. Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Court 13
00:00 AM
Saisai Zheng (CHN) vs. Erika Andreeva
02:00 AM
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [31] vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs. McCartney Kessler (USA)
Tristan Boyer (USA) vs. Federico Coria (ARG)
Court 14
00:00 AM
Anna Blinkova / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) vs. Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Clara Tauson (DEN)
02:00 AM
Mayar Sherif (EGY) vs. Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [32]
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL)
Taylor Townsend (USA) vs. Renata Zarazua (MEX)
Court 15
00:00 AM
Anna Bondar (HUN) vs. Yafan Wang (CHN)
02:00 AM
Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Rohan Bopanna (IND) [14]
Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs. Daniel Altmaier (GER)
Talia Gibson (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) [16]
Australian Open results - Monday 13 January
Rod Laver Arena
Coco Gauff (USA) [3] bt. Sofia Kenin (USA)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] bt. Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [7] bt. Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt. Caroline Garcia (FRA)
Margaret Court Arena
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) [27] bt. Dominik Koepfer (GER)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] bt. Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)
Danielle Collins (USA) [10] bt. Daria Snigur (UKR)
John Cain Arena
Alex Michelsen (USA) bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [11]
Iga Swiatek (POL) [2] bt. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Jessica Pegula (USA) [7] bt. Maya Joint (AUS)
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt. Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
Kia Arena
Diana Shnaider [12] bt. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt. Victoria Azarenka [21]
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) bt. Roman Safiullin
Tommy Paul (USA) [12] bt. Christopher O’Connell (AUS)
1573 Arena
Frances Tiafoe (USA) [17] bt. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [16]
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [17] bt. Nao Hibino (JPN)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] ret. vs Francesco Passaro (ITA)
Court 3
Talia Gibson (AUS) bt. Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)
James Duckworth (AUS) bt. Dominic Stricker (SUI)
Jack Draper (GBR) [15] bt. Mariano Navone (ARG)
Destanee Aiava (AUS) bt. Greet Minnen (BEL)
Court 5
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt. Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [23]
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt. Sara Bejlek (CZE)
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) bt. Sebastian Baez (ARG) [28]
Karolina Muchova (CZE) [20] bt. Nadia Podoroska (ARG)
Court 6
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt. Magda Linette (POL)
James McCabe (AUS) bt. Martin Landaluce (ESP)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] bt. Yuan Yue (CHN)
Juncheng Shang (CHN) ret vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Court 7
Liudmila Samsonova [25] bt. Kamilla Rakhimova
Elina Svitolina (UKR) [28] bt. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) bt. Taro Daniel (JPN)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [29] bt. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Court 8
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt. Katie Volynets (USA)
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt. Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)
Sebastian Korda (USA) [22] bt. Lukas Klein (SVK)
Elise Mertens (BEL) bt. Viktorija Golubic (SUI)
Court 12
Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)
Harriet Dart (GBR) bt. Jana Fett (CRO)
Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) bt. Petra Martic (CRO)
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments