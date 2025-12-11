Billie Jean King says latest ‘Battle of the Sexes’ is ‘just not the same’ as famous 1973 win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary tennis star Billie Jean King says the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka is ‘just not the same’ as the battle she underwent with Bobby Riggs during the 1970s.

King famously defeated Riggs in three sets, 6-4 6-3 6-3, during their meeting in Houston in September of 1973 in what has been describe as an era-defining moment for women’s tennis.

King, who was 29 at the time of her match with 55-year-old Riggs, recalls the politically charged backdrop to the meeting and the importance that winning the contest would have on women’s rights and equality in sport.

"The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That's it,” said the now 82-year-old when asked about Sabalenka and Kyrgios’s upcoming exhibition.

“Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not. I hope it's a great match - I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win - but it's just not the same.

King, who was speaking to BBC Sport added: "Mine was really political. It was rough, culturally, what was coming in with it. I knew I had to beat him for societal change. I had a lot of reasons to win."

Sabalenka, 27, is the current women’s World No.1 and, although she failed to win a major this season, has proven herself to be one of the most hard-hitting and powerful players in the women’s game.

The latest edition of the 'Battle of the Sexes' will be contested by Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios ( Getty Images )

Kyrgios meanwhile is known for his on court outbursts, candid commentary stints and famously reaching the 2022 Wimbledon final before being defeated by Novak Djokovic. The 30-year-old has spent the last three years juggling injuries and recovery periods and is working to rediscover his top form on the ATP Tour.

The pair will face each other on December 28, in Dubai, for the latest edition of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’.

King was also asked for her thoughts on whether the latest edition of the contest could undo the work done to build up women’s tennis and she replied: "I don't know. I'll have to ask her [Sabalenka] after she plays, but we have never said we are better than men - ever.

"We have talked about our entertainment value - sometimes a women's match ends up being better than a guy's match. I get upset when people say you think you are better. We have never said that, never."