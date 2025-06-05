Lois Boisson v Coco Gauff live: Scores and updates from French Open semi-final as Aryna Sabalenka awaits
Boisson is aiming to become the first Frenchwoman to reach the Roland Garros final since Mary Pierce 20 years ago
French wildcard Lois Boisson looks to continue her incredible breakthrough run when she faces second seed Coco Gauff for a place in the French Open final against World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Boisson, the World No 361, has beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut and Gauff will have to face the home crowd who will be desperate for Boisson to make the final.
The 22-year-old Boisson suffered an ACL injury the week before the French Open last year but has returned from a lengthy recovery to become the first wildcard to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open era.
In the first semi-final, Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek’s French Open reign as the World No 1 progressed to her first Roland Garros final with a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory over the defending champion.
Swiatek was aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win four French Open women’s singles titles in a row but suffered her first defeat at the tournament in four years, having faced a barrage of aggressive returns from the World No 1.
Lois Boisson 0-2 Coco Gauff*
The French crowd are on their feet as Boisson darts from one corner to another, painting the lines with some crisp groundstrokes.
But Gauff is equal to it, blasting a backhand winner past the 22-year-old.
She volleys in a deft shot, and holds to 15 as Boisson sends the ball sailing wide. A composed start by the American.
BREAK! *Lois Boisson 0-1 Coco Gauff
The chance goes begging as Gauff fires narrowly long for deuce.
Some entertaining rallies so far. Boisson nets, and Gauff secures the early break, forcing another error from the young Frenchwoman as she can’t get her slice to dip over the net.
An assured fist pump from Gauff.
*Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff
A fabulous point to begin, both players charging across the court, before Gauff lobs a delightful ball over Boisson’s head.
Gauff gets plenty of power onto a wide serve, but her return is narrowly wide of the sideline. The umpire hops down for a quick check.
Both players have incredible reserves of power and are phenomenal athletes, so we should be in for a treat.
The 21-year-old does brilliantly to latch onto another wide serve, but Boisson executes a perfectly weighted, backspin-heavy drop shot that has her beaten.
But Gauff has an early break point chance as Boisson can’t quite get the angle on a lob.
*Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff
The warm up is complete, Gauff looking relaxed, Boisson impassive.
The Frenchwoman to serve first.
*denotes current server
Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff
No rest for the wicked out on Philippe-Chatrier, as we’re going straight into the second semi-final.
World No. 361 and wildcard Lois Boisson is up against world No. 2 and second seed Coco Gauff, a US Open champion and former finalist here.
Boisson has had a fairytale run at her home slam, a year on from an ACL injury which wrecked her chances of competing as a wildcard here.
But she’s up against a tough and experienced competitor here - although having beaten two top-10 opponents in a row, the home crowd will be backing her to cause another upset.
Lois Boisson: Winning the French Open a 'dream'
Lois Boisson says she is dreaming of winning the French Open title and is not satisfied with reaching the semi-finals after the wildcard continued her breakthrough Roland Garros run.
The 22-year-old, who is making her grand slam debut a year on from rupturing her ACL, stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff in Paris.
Boisson came into the tournament ranked 361st in the world but is now the first player to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros as a wildcard in the Open era.
“I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a grand slam,” Boisson said. “More for French players to win Roland Garros, for sure. It's a dream. For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best.”
Coco Gauff prepared be French Open villain against Lois Boisson
Coco Gauff is prepared to face the hostile French Open fans as she takes on wildcard Lois Boisson in the semi-finals and says she has overcome difficult crowds in the past.
“I think there are two ways I have done it,” the 21-year-old said. “Either, A, just pretend they're cheering for you, and B, just using it and not letting that get to you. I have been in crowds where they are 99% for me, so I don't have an issue with it.
“I hope everyone will be respectful and things. If not, it's cool. I think, you know, it makes sports exciting, and I can't get irritated at the fact that someone is rooting for their hometown hero, because I would do the same.
“I think it's just something that I will mentally prepare for if it were to happen and expect and be ready for.”
Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0
A bit more from a very smiley Sabalenka.
Asked about her phenomenal 20-minute final set, she says, “I’m glad that I found my serve and it was a bit easier with the serve. 6-0, what can I say, it couldn’t be more perfect than that.”
Mats Wilander asks if she’ll be watching tonight’s second semi-final, between Coco Gauff and French wildcard Lois Boisson. Sabalenka says her team will watch tonight and they’ll analyse it together tomorrow.
“It’s another great semi-final, enjoy guys! I’m pretty sure you guys are going to be cheering for one person like crazy, I’m not sure I really want her to win!” she jokes.
With a final “merci beaucoup,” she heads off to take selfies with fans before taking her leave. A brilliant performance from her, particularly in that stunning final set, but she had a big helping hand from Swiatek’s total collapse.
Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0
Let’s hear from the winner, three-time major champion and first-time French Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka.
“Honestly it feels incredible but also I understand the job is not done yet,” she tells Mats Wilander on court. “I’m just thrilled with the performance today, with the atmosphere in the stadium, you guys are - I don’t know, just thank you so much for the atmopshere you bring, because it makes us feel amazing.
“She’s the toughest opponent, especially on the clay, especially at Roland-Garros. I’m proud I was able to get this win. It was a tricky match but I managed it somehow.”
