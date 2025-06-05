Semi-final run is no miracle - Boisson

French wildcard Lois Boisson looks to continue her incredible breakthrough run when she faces second seed Coco Gauff for a place in the French Open final against World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Boisson, the World No 361, has beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut and Gauff will have to face the home crowd who will be desperate for Boisson to make the final.

The 22-year-old Boisson suffered an ACL injury the week before the French Open last year but has returned from a lengthy recovery to become the first wildcard to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open era.

In the first semi-final, Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek’s French Open reign as the World No 1 progressed to her first Roland Garros final with a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory over the defending champion.

Swiatek was aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win four French Open women’s singles titles in a row but suffered her first defeat at the tournament in four years, having faced a barrage of aggressive returns from the World No 1.

Follow live updates and scores from the French Open below