Mika Stojsavljevic ensures British US Open success by becoming junior champion

Mika Stojsavljevic ensured there was British success at the US Open as she became the junior champion.

The 15-year-old Londoner beat Wakana Sonobe 6-4 6-4 to become the first Briton to win the girls’ tournament in New York since Heather Watson in 2009.

Stojsavljevic followed up her impressive semi-final display, where she ousted Iva Jovic – the 16-year-old American who made it to the second round of the main women’s draw – with another assured performance.

It came 24 hours after Jack Draper’s semi-final defeat in the men’s draw and shows the future of British tennis is looking bright.

While Stojsavljevic claimed glory, Mingge Xu was a beaten semi-finalist as was Charlie Robertson in the boys’ tournament.