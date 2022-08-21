Jump to content
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final

Norrie was defeated 6-3 6-4 by Borna Coric.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 21 August 2022 02:44
(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie fell to Borna Coric in straight sets in their semi-final match in Cincinnati, ending his run in the masters tournament.

Norrie was defeated 6-3 6-4 by the Croatian, who will play either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

The Briton had beaten Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 6-4 to set up a last-four showdown with Coric.

Norrie admitted he lost focus before battling his way back from the brink of defeat to book the semi-final.

Norrie told the ATP Tour’s official website: “That was unbelievable. Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and I kind of lost a little bit of vision.”

