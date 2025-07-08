Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time is Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz quarter-final at Wimbledon?

Norrie is the last Brit standing and faces defending champion Alcaraz at SW19

Michael Jones
Tuesday 08 July 2025 07:47 BST
Comments
Alcaraz feels Rublev win is his best performance so far at Wimbledon 2025

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton left in the Wimbledon singles draw after fighting through a four hour and 27 minute thriller against Nicolas Jarry.

The Brit had a match point saved in the third set before Chilean Jarry took the next two sets to force a decider which Norrie managed to win.

The 29-year-old became only the third male British player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals twice this century after Tim Henman and Andy Murray. He now faces his most difficult test of the campaign when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz.

The defending champion is aiming to win the Wimbledon title for a third year in a row and came from a set down against 14th seed Andrey Rublev to set up his clash with Norrie.

Recommended

When is Norrie vs Alcaraz?

Norrie and Alcaraz will play their Wimbledon quarter-final on Tuesday 8 July on Centre Court. They will be second on court after women’s No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Laura Siegemund from 1.30pm. Norrie and Alcaraz can thus expect to be on court any time from around 3.30pm.

Carlos Alcaraz faces Cam Norrie in the quarter-finals as he looks to win Wimbledon for a third year in a row
Carlos Alcaraz faces Cam Norrie in the quarter-finals as he looks to win Wimbledon for a third year in a row (REUTERS)

Day nine order of play - Tuesday 8 July

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

No. 1 Court - 1.00pm

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in