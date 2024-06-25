Cameron Norrie’s poor form continues with first-round exit at Eastbourne

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie’s poor form continued as he crashed out of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne following a disappointing first-round defeat to world number 88 Emil Ruusuvuori.

The former British number one has slipped outside the top 40 after losing nine of his previous 15 matches, including first-round exits at the French Open and Queen’s.

Norrie, who was also beaten by world number 773 Jack Pinnington Jones at Nottingham, saw his miserable run extended by a 7-6 (9) 6-3 exit at the hands of 25-year-old Finn Ruusuvuori.

The 28-year-old was ranked eighth in the world just 18 months ago and will begin Wimbledon next week with only limited competitive preparation on grass.

Norrie failed to capitalise on two break points in the sixth game of a tight opening set and was subsequently unable to seize a pair of set points in the tie break.

Ruusuvuori recovered from both 40-0 and 40-15 down to save service games in the second set, either side of claiming a decisive break, to condemn Norrie to his maiden first-round exit in five visits to Devonshire Park.

Elsewhere, fellow Briton Paul Jubb claimed his first ATP Tour win by defeating German Maximilian Marterer at the Mallorca Championships.

The 24-year-old, who has received a Wimbledon wild card, progressed to the last 16 with a 6-1 6-2 success after coming through qualifying.