Carlos Alcaraz battles past Alexander Zverev in epic Australian Open semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the gutsiest wins of his career as he battled through physical struggles and staged a fifth-set fightback to beat Alexander Zverev in an epic Australian Open semi-final.

The world number one looked to be cruising on Rod Laver Arena at two sets to love up, only to suffer what appeared to be a bout of cramp late in the third set.

His hopes of becoming the youngest man ever to complete the career Grand Slam were in serious jeopardy when Zverev levelled the contest and led 5-3 in the decider, but Alcaraz showed what makes him such a special talent by pulling off a 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-7 (3) 6-7 (4) 7-5 victory.

When a final forehand proved too much for Zverev after five hours and 27 minutes – the third longest match in Australian Open history and a much-needed classic – Alcaraz lay flat on his back.

Now the Spaniard must hope he has enough time to fully recover for Sunday’s final, when he will take on either his great rival Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz, who is through to the final in Melbourne for the first time, said of how he found a way: “Believing all the time.

“I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what you’re struggling, no matter anything. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have ever played in my short career.

“But I’ve been in these kind of situations, in these kind matches so I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I did it, I fought until the last ball. Extremely proud about myself, about the way that I fought and came back during the fifth set.

“I’m just really happy to have the chance to play my first final in Melbourne. It was something I was chasing a lot.”

Conditions were hot on Friday, peaking at 29.8C, but nothing like they had been last weekend, when Sinner appeared to have been saved by the closing of the roof against Eliot Spizzirri when he was stricken by cramp.

Alcaraz’s difficulties were initially not as dramatic, but he hit trouble in the ninth game of the third set having appeared to vomit into a towel a few minutes earlier, stretching and massaging his right thigh as he struggled to push off on the serve.

The sudden change in the arc of the match seemed to unsettle Zverev, who could not break and was then furious that Alcaraz was allowed to take a medical timeout – cramp is considered a loss of condition and treatment is usually limited to the length of the break at changes of ends.

Remarkably, Alcaraz was then two points from victory leading 6-5, despite barely being able to move, but Zverev managed to force a tie-break and do enough to win it.

The German, who benefited from Djokovic’s retirement in the semi-finals last year before losing to Sinner, will have felt he should have been two sets to one up, having led 5-2 in the second set before missing a very makeable volley at 5-5 in the tie-break.

Alcaraz seized his opportunity with a big return and forehand, turning to his team and pointing at his head, and the 22-year-old showed his mental resolve as he battled to stay competitive in the fourth set.

He began to move more freely but there were still unexpected errors from the top seed and it was Zverev that proved the stronger again in the tie-break before breaking to start the decider.

Alcaraz whipped up the crowd as he sought a way back into the contest and both men were feeling the pace as the clock ticked towards and then beyond five hours.

Alcaraz was unable to convert break points at 2-3 and 3-4 but, trying to serve out arguably the biggest win of his career, Zverev played it too safe and paid the price.

His tail up again, Alcaraz piled on the pressure and a second consecutive break clinched his spot in an eighth major final.