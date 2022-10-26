Jump to content

Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals in Vienna

The 32-year-old will face Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 19:53
Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals in Austria (Steve Welsh/PA)
Britain’s Dan Evans progressed to the quarter-finals in Austria (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)

British number two Dan Evans eased into the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open with a straight-sets victory over US Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov in Vienna.

Unseeded Evans, ranked 26th in the world, overcame his Russian opponent 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 16 minutes.

The 32-year-old will face Denis Shapovalov in the last eight after the Canadian edged past American Taylor Fritz 6-1 4-6 6-3.

Also on Wednesday, top seed Daniil Medvedev and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas each progressed to the last 16.

Medvedev set up a meeting with 2019 champion and home favourite Dominic Thiem by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 6-2, while Tsitsipas defeated Dennis Novak 7-6 (2) 6-2.

British number one Cameron Norrie awaits Marcos Giron following the American’s 6-4 6-2 success over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Elsewhere, Italy’s Jannik Sinner overcame Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3 6-2.

